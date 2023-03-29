Lincoln Electric Awarded on Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 List

CLEVELAND, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized on Newsweek’s list of Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 - the Company’s second consecutive award. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced earlier today and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website.



Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 represent the top 700 most trustworthy companies across 23 industries. The results are based on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know across three touchpoints of trust: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. All companies headquartered in the U.S. with a revenue over $500 million were considered in the study and a total of 95,000 evaluations were submitted.

“We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek and Statista for the second time for our how we lead with integrity and operate to a higher standard to build a better world,” said Christopher L. Mapes, Lincoln Electric’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Ethics, integrity and operational excellence have been foundational to our business since our founding nearly 130 years ago and we are proud that our brand, our organization and our products are distinguished as trustworthy and reliable by all of our stakeholders.”

