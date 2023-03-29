SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. - IVVD; ADGI

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Invivyd, Inc. (f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc.) (“Adagio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IVVD; ADGI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Adagio and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 14, 2021, Adagio issued a press release reporting in vitro results of the Company’s lead product candidate, the proposed antibody therapy ADG20, against the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The press release, which Adagio issued only a few weeks after assuring investors of ADG20’s efficacy against Omicron, Adagio announced that “[t]he in vitro data generated through both authentic and pseudovirus testing of the Omicron variant show a greater than 300-fold reduction in neutralizing activity of ADG20 against Omicron.” In other words, Adagio revealed that the data showed that ADG20 was 300 times less effective at neutralizing Omicron than it was against the other variants.

On this news, Adagio’s stock price fell $27.00 per share, or 78.81%, to close at $7.26 per share on December 14, 2021.

