Dialyzer Market Is Expected to Reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 5.7% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dialyzer Market Size Was Valued At USD 2.5 Billion In 2023 And Is Projected To Reach USD 8.3 Billion By 2030, Growing at a CAGR Of 5.7% From 2023 To 2030. A dialyzer is a medical device that takes the place of the kidneys. It does this by using hollow fibers, which are artificial membranes, to remove extra water and waste from the blood. Dialyzers are mostly used by doctors and nurses when they do hemodialysis. Hemodialysis is a medical procedure that takes waste out of the blood of people who have either chronic or sudden kidney failure. Getting rid of waste helps keep the patient's electrolyte balance in check. It also keeps the blood from getting too full of salt and waste, which can make you sick.

Key Developments:

In April 2017 , JMS Co., Ltd. launched a Mid-term management plan, GAIN 2020 with the aim to increase the productivity of all business segments and to focus strongly on customer-centric business policies

, JMS Co., Ltd. launched a Mid-term management plan, GAIN 2020 with the aim to increase the productivity of all business segments and to focus strongly on customer-centric business policies In February 2018 , Toray Medical Company Limited launched TORAY FILTRYZER NF series dialyzers in Europe market. The new dialyzer serves improved anti-thrombogenicity.

, Toray Medical Company Limited launched TORAY FILTRYZER NF series dialyzers in Europe market. The new dialyzer serves improved anti-thrombogenicity. In November 2018, Nipro Corporation announced the launch of new advanced single-use dialyzer, CTA (Cellentia-H cellulose triacetate) with the aim to provide improved blood filtration along with a reduction in adverse reactions.

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific made the most money ($3,359.0 Mn) in 2018 and is expected to continue to do so for the next few years. Higher use of hemodialysis to treat end-stage renal disease, which is common, and faster growth of infrastructure, which makes it easier to install hemodialysis machines in developing countries, are expected to drive the growth of the dialyzer market in Asia-Pacific from 2018 to 2026. During the forecast period, North America is expected to bring in the second most money after Asia. Also, Europe had a large share of the global market because there were more people with end-stage renal disease and more people were using hemodialysis. Middle East and Africa and Latin America are also expected to see a lot of growth because their infrastructure is growing quickly and well-known companies are moving into their markets.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 8.3 Billion By Type Hollow Fiber Dialyzer, Coil Tube Dialyzer, Flat Type Dialyzer, Others By Application Dialysis Centers, Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Others By End-User Home Healthcare, In-Centers Dialysis, Others By Companies Fresenius Medical Care, Baxter, Nipro, Asahi Kasei, Toray, B.Braun, Nikkiso, Kawasumi Laboratories, Medica Group, WEGO Group, Lengthen, Shanghai Peony Medical, Chengdu OCI Medical, Bain Medical Equipment

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

People are getting more likely to have diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). This, along with the growing number of older people around the world, is one of the main things driving the market. The market is also growing because governments in several countries are giving more money to improve dialysis products and services. Also, the shortage of kidneys for transplantation around the world gives key market players good chances to grow their businesses. Also, when medical staff at dialysis centers are well-trained, they can give better care to patients, which is good for the market. Dialyzers are also in higher demand around the world because more people are using new products to treat chronic kidney diseases. Also, high-flux dialyzers are better at getting rid of large molecules of toxins during hemodialysis, which is also helping the market grow. Other things that help growth are the growth of the healthcare industry, the rise of medical tourism, the improvement of reimbursement policies, and the use of new technology to make products.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Fresenius Medical Care, Baxter, Nipro, Asahi Kasei, Toray, B.Braun, Nikkiso, Kawasumi Laboratories, Medica Group, WEGO Group, Lengthen, Shanghai Peony Medical, Chengdu OCI Medical, Bain Medical Equipment, and others.

By Type:

Hollow Fiber Dialyzer

Coil Tube Dialyzer

Flat Type Dialyzer

Others

By Application:

Dialysis Centers

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Others

By End-User:

Home Healthcare

In-Centers Dialysis

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

