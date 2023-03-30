NORBIT ASA - Annual Report for 2022

Trondheim, 30 March 2023: NORBIT today announces that it has published its Annual Report for 2022, which also includes the Sustainability Report and the Corporate Governance Report, which the board of directors approved on 29 March 2023.

"Our ability to develop and grow continued to be demonstrated in 2022. We delivered close to 50 per cent growth in revenues and improved profitability, driven by strong performance across all our business segments. We are on-track to reach our ambition of delivering NOK 1.5 billion in revenues and an EBITDA margin of 25 per cent in 2024. Since 2010, revenues have on average grown by 31 per cent annually and we have improved our profitability, laying the foundation for long-term value creation," says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

The report is attached to this notice and is also available at the company's website, www.norbit.com, under Investors.

The company also publishes its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

