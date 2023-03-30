Company Announcement no. 123 – 2023

Copenhagen, March 30th, 2023

Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

GreenMobility A/S has received notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Reference is made to company announcement no. 121 of 23 March 2023 on the decision to grant warrants to members of GreenMobility’s Board of Directors, members of Executive Management and to certain management employees subject to the Company’s existing warrant programmes. The warrants are granted free of charge.

All of the 112,000 warrants granted have been subscribed for, in total entitling to subscription of nominal DKK 44,800 shares in the Company once the warrants are vested.

For further details, please refer to the attached forms for notification and public disclosure of warrants received by persons with managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, Group CFO, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

