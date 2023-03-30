Trobix Bio Raises $3 Million from Chartered Group to Advance Precision Microbiome Oncology Therapeutics

Netanya, Israel, March 30, 2023 - Trobix Bio, a company utilizing CRISPR, phage, and synthetic biology technologies to develop advanced precision microbiome oncology therapeutics, announced today the successful closing of a US $3 million equity investment by Chartered Group, a well-established global private investment group.

The proceeds from this Series A extension round are being utilized to advance the development of Trobix Bio's products and cutting-edge proprietary platform technology, which addresses the gastrointestinal side effects of oncology treatments and other gastrointestinal diseases impacted by the microbiome.

Dr. Adi Elkeles, CEO of Trobix Bio, said, "In these troubled financial markets I am grateful to Chartered Group for their trust in our team and confidence in our products and technology. Treating side effects caused by leading cancer therapeutics represents a significant unmet need, often limiting patients’ ability to undergo critical treatments as well as severely reducing their quality of life. This represents a significant opportunity for our business and a moral imperative for our team. We are highly encouraged by our early preclinical data for both TBX201 and TBX301, which are designed to complement Irinotecan and immune checkpoint inhibitor therapeutics. We strongly believe that these treatments may have the capacity to relieve patients' agonizing side effects, enhancing their quality of life, and facilitate physicians’ ability to deliver more effective treatment regimens with these life-saving medications.”

Eyal Agmoni, Chairman of Chartered Group, which has a technologies’ investment arm that solely invests in disruptive deep tech innovations, said “Trobix Bio has developed highly promising therapeutic candidates thanks to their revolutionary technology and highly impressive team, experienced in driving continued growth and development. Given our support at this critical time of trying market conditions, we believe they now have the resources to deliver on their promise of addressing significant unmet medical needs. Based on our due diligence, we believe they will deliver products that will make a huge impact on human wellbeing, creating immense value.”

The Trobix TBX™ platform technology converges computational, synthetic, and synthetic biology technologies in a proprietary way to engineer phages as medicines that reprogram, with exceptional precision, targeted microbiome bacteria, resulting in a robust and durable therapeutic effect.

TBX201 is an orally available capsule designed to specifically alter the gut microbiome to reduce the incidence and severity of severe diarrhea caused by irinotecan. Irinotecan is a first-line chemotherapy drug for the treatment of several metastatic cancer indications; however, its clinical use in over 100,000 patients annually is associated with life-threatening toxicity and treatment interruptions for many patients.

TBX301 is an orally available capsule designed to specifically alter the gut microbiome to reduce the incidence and severity of colitis in patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI). The number of patients receiving treatment with ICI, such as CLTA-4, PD1 or PDL1 inhibitors, is rapidly increasing, with currently over 1 million patients globally treated annually with ICI. Severe life-threatening and treatment-limiting colitis is one of the lead adverse reactions to ICI treatment.

Trobix Bio ( www.trobix.bio ) is an Israeli based biotech company pioneering the field of human microbiome via its TBX™ platform technology to develop orally administered cancer supportive care therapeutics to reduce life-threatening side effects associated with leading oncology therapeutics. The company’s products may enable physicians to complete more oncology treatments at optimal doses while improving cancer patients' quality of life.

