U.S. Carpet and Rug Market Poised for Robust Growth Due to Rising Demand from Housing and Construction Sectors, Forecasts IndexBox with a 4.5% CAGR until 2030

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has published a new report on the U.S. carpet and rug market . The report provides comprehensive insights into the industry, including market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and key players. Trial access to market data is available on the IndexBox platform, and the full report can be purchased through their website using this link: https://www.indexbox.io/



The report provides a market forecast for the period 2021-2030, based on an in-depth analysis of market trends and drivers. The study reveals that the U.S. carpet and rug market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The growth is driven by increasing demand from the housing and construction sectors, as well as rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of carpets and rugs.

The report identifies key growth drivers and challenges in the U.S. carpet and rug market. Growth drivers include increasing urbanization, rising disposable income, and growing demand for eco-friendly products. Key challenges include fluctuations in raw material prices, environmental concerns, and intense competition.

Factors affecting demand in the U.S. carpet and rug market include changing consumer preferences, fashion trends, and technological innovations. The report also provides an overview of the major consuming industries, such as residential, commercial, and hospitality, and how they affect the industry.

The flooring industry can be segmented into various types of flooring materials, including carpet and rugs, vinyl, hardwood, tile, and laminate. Within the carpet and rug segment, there are further sub-segments, such as broadloom, modular tiles, and area rugs.

In terms of end-users, the flooring industry serves both residential and commercial markets. The residential market includes homeowners, apartment owners, and builders of single-family and multifamily homes. The commercial market includes businesses, such as offices, healthcare facilities, hospitality, and retail spaces.

The carpet and rug segment is popular in the residential market, accounting for the largest share of the flooring industry. This segment is driven by factors such as aesthetics, comfort, and noise reduction. In the commercial market, carpet and rugs are often used in hospitality and healthcare industries for their ability to absorb noise and provide a comfortable surface for walking.

The vinyl segment is another popular flooring material, particularly in the commercial market, due to its durability and low maintenance. It is often used in high-traffic areas, such as hospitals and schools.

The hardwood segment is popular in both residential and commercial markets due to its durability, natural beauty, and timeless appeal. It is often used in high-end residential and commercial spaces.

The tile segment is popular in both residential and commercial markets, particularly in bathrooms and kitchens. Tile is valued for its durability and versatility in design.

The laminate segment is often used as a cost-effective alternative to hardwood or tile. It is popular in residential and commercial markets, particularly in areas where moisture is a concern.

Key statistics from the report include market size and forecast, market share analysis, and growth trends. The report also provides an overview of the largest manufacturers in the industry, including Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries, and Beaulieu of America.

For more information, visit https://www.indexbox.io/

Keywords: U.S. carpet and rug market, market forecast, growth drivers, challenges, largest manufacturers.