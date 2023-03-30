Decisions of DNA Plc's shareholder on matters belonging to the Annual General Meeting

English Finnish

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 MARCH 2023, 11:00 am EEST



DNA Plc's sole shareholder, Telenor Finland Holding Oy, has decided to make decisions belonging to the Annual General Meeting without holding the Annual General Meeting. The decisions have been made legally, in accordance with the Companies Act Chapter 5 Section 1.

It was decided to approve the consolidated financial statements and the parent company's financial statements for the financial period 1 January to 31 December 2022. It was noted that the Board of Directors had proposed to the Annual General Meeting that the company distribute a dividend of EUR 0.76 per share for the financial year 2022. Based on the number of shares on December 31, 2022, a total dividend of EUR 100,458,459.84 will be distributed. The Board had also proposed that the remaining portion of the distributable funds be retained in equity. The Board's proposal to use the distributable funds shown in the balance sheet was approved.

It was resolved to discharge the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability regarding the financial year from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022. Discharge applies to the members listed below during the terms of office listed below:

1.1.–24.3.2022 Jukka Leinonen (Chair), Birgitte Engebretsen, Gaute Simen Gravir, Nils Katla, Håvard Naustdal and Trine Rønningen. CEO Jussi Tolvanen.

24.3.2022–13.9.2022 Jukka Leinonen (Chair), Birgitte Engebretsen, Gaute Simen Gravir, Håvard Naustdal and Trine Rønningen. CEO Jussi Tolvanen.

13.9.–31.12.2022 Petter-Børre Furberg (Chair), Birgitte Engebretsen, Gaute Simen Gravir, Håvard Naustdal and Trine Rønningen. CEO Jussi Tolvanen.

It was decided that the number of the Members of the Board of Directors will be three. It was decided to choose Petter-Børre Furberg as the Chair of the Board of Directors and the following people as Members of the Board of Directors: Thomas Thyholdt and Cecilie Heuch. The members of the board are independent of DNA Plc but non-independent of Telenor Group. The Board Members shall not be paid remuneration.

It was resolved to elect Authorised Public Accountants Ernst & Young Oy as the DNA Plc's auditor. APA Mikko Järventausta will act as the Principal Auditor.

More information:

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi

