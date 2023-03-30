Desipramine Market to Register a Steady CAGR of 2.50% Between 2022 – 2030 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global desipramine market is projected to register a revenue CAGR of 2.50%, according to the recent evaluation by Growth Plus Reports. The study examines impactful strategies, macroeconomic conditions, trends, prospects, competition, market dynamics, market size, and key investment areas.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of depression will drive the demand for desipramine during the forecast period.

Increasing awareness of mental health will encourage market revenue growth.

North America will dominate the global market.

Desipramine Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Indication, Age Group, Distribution Channel, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

The growing number of depression cases is primarily driving the revenue growth of the global desipramine market. Additionally, increasing awareness of mental health issues and the importance of seeking treatment contribute to market revenue growth. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of conditions such as neuropathic pain and ADHD and the high adoption of desipramine support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global desipramine market from four perspectives: Indication, Age Group, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Indication Segmentation: Based on the indication, the global desipramine market is segmented into depression, bipolar disorder, and others. The depression segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because the increased prevalence of depression is boosting demand for desipramine, which is regularly prescribed to patients by healthcare professionals.

Age Group Segmentation: Based on the age group, the global desipramine market is segmented into adults, geriatric, and pediatric & adolescents. The adult segment dominates the market because adults have a high prevalence of depression, and desipramine has a long history of usage in the adult population due to its strong effectiveness in treating depression.

Distribution Channel Segmentation: Based on the distribution channel, the desipramine market is segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The retail pharmacy segment dominates the market because they are easily accessible to everyone, making it easier for patients to obtain desipramine, and they provide competitive medication pricing.

The online pharmacy segment will register the fastest revenue growth during the forecast period. The rapid revenue growth of this segment is attributed to the convenience of ordering medications from the comfort of home, the option to purchase drugs discreetly without disclosing personal information, 24/7 access without waiting for pharmacy hours of operation, competitive pricing, and attractive offers and discounts.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global desipramine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global desipramine market. The considerable revenue share of North America in the global desipramine market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of depression in the region, rising demand for antidepressant medications such as desipramine, high awareness of the importance of mental health, the availability of desipramine in generic form, and government policies and initiatives to improve access to mental health care.

Competitive Landscape

The top companies in the global desipramine market are:

Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC

Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC

Aa Pharma Inc

Apotex Corporation

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Sandoz Inc. (Novartis)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Indicus Pharma LLC

Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, LLC

The market for desipramine is very competitive. Prominent players develop new products and form strategic alliances to maintain a strong market position.

Recent developments:

Alembic Pharmaceuticals' abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for desipramine hydrochloride tablets was approved by the FDA in July 2021. USP strengths of 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg, and 150 mg are available.

