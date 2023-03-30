SimpliFed Releases its Commitment Statement, Further Accentuating the Company’s Stance on a Mother’s Right to Choose How She Feeds Her Baby

ITHACA, NY, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpliFed, the telehealth platform dedicated to infant nutrition and parental support, has released its “Commitment Statement: Mom’s Right to Choose How to Feed her Baby,'' in light of Women’s History Month, further accentuating the company’s position this month and all year round. SimpliFed’s declaration on this right to choose comes after the company unveiled its partnership with Nature’s One baby formula, as part of the overarching plan to support parents through insurance-covered breastfeeding support and now improved access to baby formula. This marks the first time a baby feeding company has ever attempted to destigmatize the polarizing issue of “breastfeeding vs formula feeding,” by straddling both the breastfeeding and formula market that historically has been pitted against each other.

“This Commitment Statement underscores our mission to dissolve any stigma around the way one feeds their baby, and provide parents with evidence-based, patient-centric baby feeding support and all the tools they need to have a successful baby feeding experience. That includes access to breast pumps and infant formula,” said Andrea Ippolito, CEO and founder of SimpliFed. “Women’s History Month is a time to celebrate all women, their right to choose so many aspects of their life, including the right to choose how they feed their baby – breast milk, infant formula, or both; it’s truly up to Mom.”

SimpliFed acknowledges that providing breastfeeding support while also supporting infant formula may seem innately controversial and counterintuitive. This revolutionary initiative intensely attempts to dispel the well-established debate between “breast is best” and “fed is best” that many people are fiercely in only one camp or the other. The reality, according to research, is that most parents use a mix of both breastmilk and formula, and for some women, there is a medical need to include formula. More so, many women are uninsured, underinsured, or their insurance coverage does not comply with federal law requiring breastfeeding support. It is critical for parents to have access to insurance-covered lactation support and affordable formula to meet their baby feeding needs and choices.

More than 85 percent of women start out breastfeeding but don’t or can’t for a variety of personal reasons, leaving only one in four families meeting the six-month exclusive breastfeeding guideline set by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Surgeon General and the World Health Organization. Most women don’t get the support or the time off from work they need to continue breastfeeding, while other parents can’t breastfeed due to physical or mental health reasons and some simply choose not to. SimpliFed believes that any choice is the right one. This judgment-free approach is making an impact: The company is excited to announce that 87 percent of SimpliFed’s patients that choose to feed their babies with breastmilk are still doing so at three months, compared to the national average of 69 percent (CDC).

SimpliFed’s Commitment Statement accentuates the need for parental support for however one feeds their baby. By providing patients with judgment-free support and allowing parents to make informed choices, SimpliFed seeks to enable positive baby feeding experiences and healthy moms and babies. SimpliFed patients are treated with unconditional positive regard and respect for their choices. Parents are doing the best they can and SimpliFed provides them with the tools they need to nourish their baby and feel good about their choice.

