Baltic Horizon Fund: update concerning the planned bond programme and publishing of the sustainability-linked bond framework

On 22 November 2022, Northern Horizon Capital AS announced a plan to establish a sustainability-linked bond programme of Baltic Horizon Fund in a total amount of up to 50 million euros and the first series of which was planned to be completed during Q1 2023 ( https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b4e45db92426582ccaf0b3bbe5f451293&lang=en ).

Northern Horizon Capital AS hereby announces changes in relation to the aforementioned plan and timeline. Compared to the previously announced plan Northern Horizon Capital AS is also contemplating private placement of bonds with different maturities, the final structure of the transaction and target investors will be decided in April. The proceeds of bonds, in addition to other financing sources like proceeds from asset disposals will be used to refinance outstanding bonds in the amount of 50 million euros, maturing on 8 May 2023 (ISIN code: EE3300111467). The bond transactions will be completed prior to the maturity date of the outstanding bond.

In relation to the intended sustainability-linked bond structure, a sustainability-linked bond framework is published on the website of Baltic Horizon Fund ( https://www.baltichorizon.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Sustainability-linked-bond-framework-November-2022.pdf ).

