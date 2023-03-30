Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market to Reach $2772 Billion by 2028: Increasing use of Smart Devices and the Relevance of Digital Marketing Drives Growth

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Vertical, By Ad Format, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market size is expected to reach $2772.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 31.9% CAGR during the forecast period.



Programmatic display advertising uses automated tools for the real-time bidding-based acquisition and sale of desktop display, video, and mobile advertisements. Also, by employing essential indicators based on audience preferences, companies may target specific audiences and demographics using programmatic display advertising services. Algorithms and software fuel targeted advertising efforts.



Programmatic display advertising is timesaving because it requires less labor to complete transactions, establish pricing, and do other operational tasks. Online advertising has grown more tailored, and engagement driven as mobile technology and digital media have developed. In addition, advertising companies have been encouraged by the emergence of digital marketing systems to design a system that can help with ad automation.



As a result of the advent of vastly enhanced and cutting-edge technology, this market is getting more imaginative, competitive, and demanding. More efficient frameworks and approaches have been developed in the competitive climate of digital advertising. Numerous ad agencies use them to attain the desired results and revenues via online networking and marketing strategies.



The digital advertising sector is presently the most cost-effective way for consumers, ad companies, and advertisers to carry out everyday tasks, buy items, and invest in these things. Fast advancements in digital marketing help to convert correct information via a variety of methods that may support information for digital users. To boost the marginal return on financial investment of automated promotional media, businesses will continue to enhance the effectiveness and profitability of online initiatives.



Market Growth Factors

Increasing use of smart devices and the relevance of digital marketing



Due to the increased accessibility of high-speed internet on smartphones, the use of smartphones has increased quickly, and the way that consumers interact with different brands or sellers has changed significantly over the past few years. This is expected to fuel the market for online advertising solutions and services like programmatic display advertising.

It has become essential for brands to understand consumers' interests through smartphone advertisements and encourage them. Smartphones provide real-time marketing opportunities for businesses to interact with consumers interested in their products.



Increasing digitalization to support the development of platforms for programmatic advertising



Over the projection period, the rapid digitalization of various end-user business verticals is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the programmatic display advertising market.

The deployment of the digital equipment by clients or their customers to share data provides a foundation for programmatic advertising, which is expected to stimulate market expansion in the near future. In addition, Digitization has prepared the path for other industries, including construction, healthcare, and others, which will focus capitalizing on social media sites by incorporating digital marketing strategies.



Market Restraining Factor

The lack of qualified workers in the programmatic advertising market



Advertising and marketing organizations' unwillingness to adopt new technology tools to create programmatic display advertisements on digital platforms hinders the market's expansion. In addition, the restricted adoption of smart devices in a number of countries restricts both the digitalization of specific regions and the expansion of the market as a whole. In fundamental sectors, high turnover rates might increase human resource management costs. It can also have a direct impact on the long-term strategy of a company.

Scope of the Study

By Type

Private Marketplaces

Real time Bidding

Automated Guaranteed

By Vertical

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Automotive

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

Others

By Ad Format

Online Video

Online Display

Mobile Video

Mobile Display

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Adobe, Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet, Inc.)

LG Electronics (LG Corporation)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

Verizon Communications, Inc.

BasisTech LLC

Connexity, Inc. (Taboola.com Ltd)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.

Magnite, Inc.

IPONWEB Limited (Criteo S.A.)

