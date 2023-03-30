Uxin Reschedules the Release of Its Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

BEIJING, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in China, today announced that it is rescheduling its earnings release and conference call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended December 31, 2022, previously scheduled for March 31, 2023. The Company is finalizing certain arrangements that are intended to significantly improve the Company’s financial conditions.

The Company now plans to report its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended December 31, 2022 on April 11, 2023.

Uxin’s management team will host a conference call on April 11, 2023, at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this conference including an event passcode, a unique access PIN, dial-in numbers, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Conference Call Preregistration: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10029809-wz0dil.html

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until April 18, 2023. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

U.S.: +1 855 883 1031 China: +86 400 1209 216 Replay PIN: 10029322

A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Uxin’s website at http://ir.xin.com/.

About Uxin

Uxin is a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in China. We offer high-quality and value-for-money vehicles as well as superior before-and-after sales services through a reliable, one-stop, and hassle-free transaction experience. Under our omni-channel strategy, we are able to leverage our pioneering online platform to serve customers nationwide and establish market leadership in select regions through offline inspection and reconditioning centers. Leveraging our extensive industry data and continuous technology innovation throughout more than ten years of operation, we have established strong used car management and operation capabilities. We are committed to upholding our customer-centric approach and driving the healthy development of the used car industry.

