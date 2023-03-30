Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Size To Worth USD 10.2 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 9.1%

New York, United States , March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Size to grow from USD 4.55 Billion in 2021 to USD 10.2 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period.

An administrative and clinical instrument that helps to increase the operational effectiveness of medical practises is a clinical decision support system. Facilities for healthcare must manage vast amounts of patient data, including administrative and clinical data. Healthcare professionals and front-desk employees are constantly looking for ways to record, save, and improve patient information access in order to handle this massive amount of data. A clinical decision support system assists patients and healthcare workers in expediting medical procedures and improving operational effectiveness and patient care.

COVID 19 Impact & Facts

The global healthcare system was heavily reliant on internet services when the COVID-19 epidemic broke out. The majority of people worldwide choose virtual consultations due to the rising COVID-19 infection rate. The stringent lockdown rules that were enacted by many governments during the early stages of the pandemic are mostly to blame for this. Also, the clinical decision support system significantly aided patient resources and services due to the start of COVID 19. In order to assist patients in allocating resources for patients who are at high risk, for example, the research published in Journal Plos One states that the manufacturing of decision support equipment to track real-time clinical diagnosis of COVID-19 is a must. In fact, a number of nations are heavily relying on online services, and this is what is pushing the business. To manage the data and insights of COVID-19, some industry participants have also launched clinical decision support systems. For instance, Epocrates launched a COVID-19 tool in May 2022, which offers recent updates to grow the database.

The global clinical decision support systems market is segmented by Product (Standalone CDSS, Integrated EHR with CDSS), By Application (Drug-Drug interactions, Drug allergy alerts, Clinical Reminders, Clinical Guidelines, Drug Dosing Support, Others), By Deliver Mode (Web based Systems, Cloud Based Systems, On-Premise Systems), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Product Insights

Standalone CDSS segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the global clinical decision support systems market is segmented into standalone CDSS, integrated HER with CDSS. Among these, the standalone CDSS segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period due to its simplicity and cost-effectiveness. The standalone CDSS market is expanding significantly because of its feature that makes it simple to use in clinics and hospitals. The market offers CDSS products in standalone, integrated, or combined forms with CPOE and EHR. On the other hand, the integrated EHR with CDSS segment is predicted to experience a considerable growth due to the growing awareness and acceptance of EHR by multi-speciality healthcare institutions. Such systems provide patient information and a patient database to CDSS, which can recommend medications and other clinical solutions to the practitioners and automate clinical workflow. To use the current data sets and streamline workflows, CDSS and EHRs are used.

Application Insights

Drug allergy alert segment is dominating the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global clinical decision support systems market is segmented into drug-drug interactions, clinical reminders, drug allergy alerts, clinical guidelines, drug, dosing support, others. Among these, the drug allergy alert segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. A system of allergy alerts is required for a variety of persons who have medication allergies. By prescribing, administering, or dispensing a medication, a mistake could be made, and the results could be disastrous.

The clinical guidelines segment is estimated to grow at a fastest rate. The CDS system offers recommendations for both diagnosis and treatment. The system gathered information from the knowledge vault and used it for subsequent treatments. It also gave practitioners clinical guidelines during the course of the treatment, which raised the standard of care.

Delivery Mode Insights

Cloud based systems accounted the largest market share over the forecast period

Based on the delivery mode, the global clinical decision support systems market is segmented into web-based systems, cloud-based systems, and on-premise systems. Among these, the cloud-based systems accounted the largest market share over the forecast period because of significant IT breakthroughs that could have relevance in the medical field. Other than this, reliability and cost effectiveness are a couple of the other reasons promoting market expansion.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Due to the rising need for healthcare IT solutions in the medical industry, North America now holds the largest market share. In addition, the growing necessity of providing top-notch healthcare services and technological improvements are accelerating market expansion.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest market growth as a result of the leading market participants' rising investments in the healthcare sector. A few nations, like India, Japan, China, and Australia, are expanding rapidly as a result of increased costs for research and development operations aimed at creating new products for the public.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Clinical Decision Support System Market are Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Siemens Healthineers GmbH, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Agfa Gevaert Group, IBM Corporation, Wolers Kluwer N.V. and Others.

