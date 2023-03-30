Dental Fluoride Treatment Market Report 2023: Featuring Colgate, Philips, Dentsply Sirona, Voco, Church & Dwight, Young Dental & More

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Fluoride Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Varnish, Toothpaste, Mouth Rinse, Gel, Supplements, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dental fluoride treatment market size is expected to reach USD 20,545.6 million by 2030, and expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030. The market is owing to the increasing prevalence of dental caries coupled with growing awareness about oral health.



Furthermore, governments have taken several initiatives to promote and improve oral health. For instance, the Colgate Palmolive and NHS England community pharmacy collaborated on a poster campaign from May to June 2019 to promote dental health. This program aims to increase public and professional awareness of good oral health. It also covered a number of other issues, such as how to brush properly, using toothpaste that is best suited for children, and using sugar-free medicines.



According to the data published by CDC, in 2020, around 12.5% (30.8 million) of U.S. adults smoked cigarettes. It also stated that smoking is an important cause of severe gum disease globally and in the U.S., with Increasing cases. Furthermore, according to the Oral Health Foundation, people prone to smoking are more likely to have bacterial plaque, leading to gum disease. These factors would certainly boost the demand for dental fluoride treatment products.



Significant advancements over the years, such as developing new products and technologies to improve the efficacy of treatments and enhance the patient experience, have impacted the market positively. Smart toothbrushes, fluoride varnishes, nano-based fluoride treatments, and dental implants are some of the advancements. These products can improve oral health outcomes and reduce the need for more invasive procedures.



Key players are considering several initiatives, such as new product launches, entering into a strategic alliance, and regional expansion, among others. For instance, in April 2021, Ultradent Products, Inc. acquired majority ownership of Vamasa SA de CV, a premier distributor of dental products in Mexico. This acquisition would give the company a better stronghold in Latin America.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $15167.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20545.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Market Variable Analysis

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1 Rising Prevalence Of Dental Caries

3.3.1.2 Growing Awareness About Dental Hygiene

3.3.1.3 Rise In Behavioral Risk Factors (Smoking And Diabetes)

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 Decrease In Government Spending On Dental Care

3.4 Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.4.1 Swot Analysis, By Pest

3.4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5 Product Pipeline Analysis

3.5.1 Procter & Gamble Launched Crest Densify

3.5.2 Hello Launched Treatment-Focused Oral Care Products

3.5.3 Alacer Corp. Launched Eco-Conscious Toothpaste Brand Natean:

3.5.4 Gsk Launched Parodontax Toothpaste In India

3.5.5 Bisco Launches Fluoride Varnish For Sustained Release Of Calcium And Fluoride

3.6 Regulatory Analysis

3.6.1 Reimbursement Analysis

3.7 Regional Trend Analysis

3.8 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3.8.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On Oral Hygiene Market



Chapter 4 Product Estimates And Trend Analysis

4.1 Dental Fluoride Treatment Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.2 Toothpaste

4.3 Mouth Rinse

4.4 Gels

4.5 Fluoride Varnish

4.6 Supplements

4.7 Others



Chapter 5 Regional Estimates And Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Competitive Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Colgate

Philips

Dentsply Sirona

VOCO

DURRDENTAL

Young Dental

Ivoclar Vivadent

Ultradent Products

DMG Dental

Church & Dwight

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nwnva

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment