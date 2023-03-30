French Fries Market to Hit USD 22.29 Billion by 2029 | At a CAGR of 4.7%

Pune, India, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The French fries market size was valued at USD 15.00 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 16.20 billion in 2022 to USD 22.29 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

French fries are the most sustainable potato products made up of potatoes and are eaten as snacks across the globe. It can be eaten with various sauces, mayonnaise, ketchup, and others. Fries are served in various shapes such as waffles and thin, curly strips. It is one of the most demanded and liked snacks all over the globe. Fortune Business Insights provides this information in its report titled” French Fries Market, 2022-2029.”

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

McCain Foods Limited (Canada)

J.R. Simplot Company (U.S.)

Lamb Weston (U.S.)

Farm Frites International B.V. (Netherlands)

Aviko (Netherlands)

Ore-Ida (U.S.)

Cascadian Farm Organics (U.S.)

Alexia Foods (U.S.)

Checkers Rally’s (U.S.)

Arby’s I.P. Holder (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 4.7 % 2029 Value Projection USD 22.29 Billion Base Year 2021 French Fries Market Size in 2022 USD 16.20 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 208 Segments Covered By Product, By End-Use ,By Region French Fries Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Ready-to-Eat Food to Boost the Market Growth Rising Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) and Online Food Delivery to Promote the Market Growth

Segments:

Increasing Demand for Frozen Fries to Spearhead the Demand in the Market

On the basis of product, the market is divided into fresh and frozen. Frozen segment is expected to hold the largest market share as it has a higher shelf life and easy to make to fresh-cut fries. This product is the most demanded snack and is readily available in various flavors, sizes, and shapes. The properties that make the product’s demand high are higher shelf-life, convenience, and read-to-cook. Also, their taste and quality are the main reasons for the market growth.

Food Service to Hold Significant Market Share Due to Increase in Quick Service Restaurants

Based on end-use, the market is segmented into retail and food service. Food service dominated the market share in 2021. Some factors, such as quick service restaurants and increasing fast food franchises, are expected to increase the demand for the food service segment in the market. Retail has exhibited the fastest market growth, as most consumers are inclined toward food delivery.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Recent industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers and Restraints:

Online Food Delivery and Rising Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) to Drive the Market Growth

French fries is one of the most consumed snack food, which is famous and demanded in rapid service restaurants and from online retailers such as Food Panda, UberEats, and Swiggy. The demand is increasing for fresh and frozen fries due to the inclination of focus of people toward ready-to-cook and ready-to-make food. Quick service restaurants have been designed for consumers who demand fast food and have less time to make food. Consumers are willing to pay high prices for ready-to-cook food and quick-service restaurants.

Due to the excessive consumption of French fries, adverse effects can be seen on health such as obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Due to the presence of salt and oil in ample amounts in fries, it is said that it could double the risk of untimely death when consumed in excess.

Regional Insights:

Consumption of Ready-to-eat Food to Dominate the Market in North America

North America dominated the market with the largest market share in 2021. Also, it is one of the most prominent regions globally due to large number of consumers. The growth is mainly due to increased consumption of ready-to-eat and convenient food products and quick-service restaurants in the U.S. such as WhataBurger, Freddy, and Five Guys.

China, India, and Japan have accounted for the expansion and growth of the market due to rapid transformation in people’s lifestyles and increasing focus toward the Western culture. The rising demand is expected to drive the French fries market share.

The South American market has seen a rise in the French fries market growth over the last decade. The demand for French fries is rising across urban cities such as Brazil, Argentina, and Chile. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, food services got impacted negatively, but post-pandemic, the situation is getting on track again; hence, the market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Players Focus on New Product Launches to Strengthen Market Position

Leading companies in the market are competing to increase their market share by providing solutions that are specific to particular sectors. These players strategically work with and take over local rivals to gain a solid regional footing. These companies prioritize developing innovative products and effective marketing strategies to capture a larger market share. It is projected that the growing volume of international trade will present lucrative opportunities for market players.

Key Industry Development:

November 2022 : Lamb Western Co., in partnership with Sergio Herman: Atelier-Frites, has launched a potato-based product in the Netherlands and Belgium. Atelier Frites has recognized the product with Lamb Weston Co. to make sure that the market grows.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

Global French Fries Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Fresh Frozen By End-Use Food Service Retail By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America French Fries Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Fresh Frozen By End-Use Food Service Retail By Country (Value) U.S. By Product Fresh Frozen Canada By Product Fresh Frozen Mexico By Product Fresh Frozen



TOC Continued…!

