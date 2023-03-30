4K Set-Top Box Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $7.92 Billion by 2028 at a 5.98% CAGR

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "4K Set-Top Box Market by Product (Satellite, Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), Cable, Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT), Over The Top (OTT), Hybrid), Application (Residential, Commercial), and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 4K set-top box market size reached US$ 5.59 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach US$ 7.92 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.98% during 2022-2028.

The increasing consumer spending, integration of advanced technologies, and rising investments in marketing campaigns represent some of the key factors driving the market.



4K Set-Top Box Market Trends:



The increasing consumer preferences toward high-quality audio and video content and the rising number of individuals spending on online video streaming platforms represent one of the major factors driving the demand for 4K STBs around the world. It can also be attributed to rapid urbanization, inflating income levels, improving standards of living, and the growing penetration of the high-speed internet connectivity.

Moreover, the integration of Dolby Atmos, voice control, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) to recommend content based on the viewing history of the users and provide a personalized and hassle-free experience is favoring the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing awareness about the benefits of streaming content in 4K, such as improved picture quality, is contributing to the market growth.

Apart from this, the rising number of commercial spaces, such as hotels, restaurants, and cafes are installing 4K STBs to offer live streaming of matches is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, leading players are investing in marketing campaigns to increase their overall sales and strengthen their hold in the market share.

Besides this, a considerable reliance on online shopping applications that provide convenience, reviews, doorstep delivery, innumerable payment option, and easy installation of the product is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, significant improvements in broadband infrastructure in urban areas and the expansion of fifth generation (5G) technology is strengthening the growth of the market.



The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global 4K set-top box market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023-2028.



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the 4K set-top box market based on the product. This includes satellite, internet protocol television (IPTV), cable, digital terrestrial television (DTT), over the top (OTT), and hybrid. According to the report, satellite represented the largest segment.



