Dry X-Ray Film Global Market Report 2023: Low Cost of Dry X-Ray Films over Other X-Ray Methods Drives Adoption

The global dry X-Ray film market was valued at $924.7 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $1,112.2 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 1.86% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The market is driven by factors such as several advantages including low cost of dry X-Ray films over other X-Ray methods and increasing demand for X-Ray diagnosis procedures.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global dry X-Ray film market is in the developed phase; however the market is facing some major restraining factors such as increasing adoption of digital imaging acquisition and softcopy diagnosis. The increasing opportunities for dry X-Ray film in emerging economies is a major opportunity in the global dry X-Ray film market.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Type

Blue Film Base

Clear Film Base

The global dry X-Ray film market (by type) is expected to be dominated by the blue film base segment.

Segmentation 2: by Application

Dry Thermal Imager

Dry Laser Imager

The global dry X-Ray film market (by application) is expected to be dominated by the dry laser imager.

Segmentation 3: by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

The global dry X-Ray film market (by end user) is expected to be dominated by the hospitals and clinics segment.

Segmentation 4: by Region

North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Serbia, Romania, Russia, and Rest-of-Europe

Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest-of-Latin America

Middle East and Africa - U.A.E., Qatar, K.S.A., Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, South Africa, and Rest-of-Middle East and Africa

The global dry X-Ray film market (by region) is dominated by the Asia-Pacific segment.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



The following are the drivers for the global dry X-Ray film market:

Several Advantages including Low Cost of Dry X-Ray Films over Other X-Ray Methods

Increasing Demand for X-Ray Diagnosis Procedures

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

Increasing Adoption of Digital Imaging Acquisition and Softcopy Diagnosis

Several Advantages of Digital Radiography and Softcopy X-Ray Procedures over the Traditional Methods

How can this report add value to an organization?

Type and Application: The type and application segment help the reader understand the different types and application of dry X-Ray films available in the market. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of products that fall under the segments.

Competitive Strategy: The key players in the global dry X-Ray film market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established and emerging players that offer different dry X-Ray films. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global dry X-Ray film market has been done to help the reader understand the ways in which players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Key Companies Profiled

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Carestream Health Inc.

China Lucky Group Corporation (Lucky Healthcare Co., Ltd.)

Codonics

Colenta Labortechnik GmbH & Co KG

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Huqiu Imaging (Suzhou) Co., Ltd

Konica Minolta Inc.

Shenzhen Juding Medical Co., Ltd.

Sony Group Corporation

Vinod Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2022 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $924.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1112.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

2 Global Dry X-Ray Film Market (by Type)

3 Global Dry X-Ray Film Market (by Application)

4 Global Dry X-Ray Film Market (by End User)

5 Global Dry X-Ray Film Market (by Region)

6 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

