Dental Veneers Market Set to Register a CAGR of 8.10% and Reach USD 4.57 Billion by 2031 – Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Growth Plus Reports assessment, the dental veneers market is estimated to reach US$ 4.57 billion by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 8.10%. The report analyzes growth strategies, factors, opportunities, competition, industry trends, market dynamics, forecasts, and ideal investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Increased demand for cosmetic dentistry will drive market revenue growth.

Asia Pacific will register the fastest revenue growth in the global dental veneers market.

The increasing influence of social media will fuel the growth of the market.

Dental Veneers Market Scope

Dental Veneers Market Scope

Market Drivers

The rising demand for cosmetic dental operations is driving the revenue growth of the global dental veneers market. Furthermore, rising oral hygiene awareness, the availability of novel biomaterials and treatments, and the desire for a superior facial appearance contribute to the market's revenue growth rate.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global dental veneers market from three perspectives: Product Type, End User, and Region.

Product Type Segmentation: Based on the product type, the dental veneers market is segmented into porcelain veneers, composite veneers, and others. The porcelain veneers segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because They are commonly used due to their longevity and are made from composite ceramic, which provides the teeth a natural appearance.

The composite veneers segment is expected to be the fastest revenue-generating segment during the forecast period. This segment's revenue growth can be attributed to the fact that they are more durable than the typical veneers and provide the appearance and feel of porcelain veneers.

End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the dental veneers market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. The dental clinic segment dominates the market because patients prefer to visit independent dentist clinics over dental facilities because they are less expensive, have advanced dental technologies, and experts are readily available with less waiting time.



Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global dental veneers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America will dominate the global dental veneers market in terms of revenue share. The dominance of North America can be attributed to the region's growing geriatric population, the growing popularity of the cosmetic dental treatment, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and shorter treatment time.

Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest revenue growth during the forecast period. The significant revenue growth of Asia Pacific is attributed to the region's rising medical tourism, increased oral health awareness, increased R&D activities, availability of new medical equipment, rising service prices, a rise in the prevalence of dental infections, an increase in discretionary cash flow, and rising public awareness of dental issues.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players in the global dental veneers market are:

Glidewell Laboratories

Coltene Group

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

DenMat Holdings, LLC.

Lion Dental Care

Amann Girrbach AG

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Biolase, Inc.

Planmeca Oy

The dental veneer market is extremely competitive, with many players involved. Market leaders use mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches to increase their market share.

Recent developments:

In a bold new collaboration with VITA Zahnfabrik, Dentsply Sirona launched a completely aesthetic, high-strength zirconia CAD/CAM block in September 2021. CEREC MTL Zirconia was unveiled at DS World in Las Vegas, combining a high level of aesthetics and processing convenience with the strength of zirconium oxide in a multilayer graded zirconium oxide block.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL DENTAL VENEERS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Porcelain Veneers Composite Veneers Others GLOBAL DENTAL VENEERS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Dental Clinics Others

DENTAL VENEERS MARKET TOC

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

