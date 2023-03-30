Global Vaginal Speculum Market Size To Worth USD 10.91 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 2.9%

New York, United States , March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Vaginal Speculum Market Size to grow from USD 8.51 billion in 2021 to USD 10.91 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow in the future years as a result of technological developments in this field, increasing interest in monitoring women's health, and growing R&D initiatives. The rising cervical cancer prevalence in women and the rising rates of cervical cancer diagnosis and treatment are expected to drive the vaginal speculum market during the next years.

A vaginal speculum is a tool that doctors use to perform pelvic exams. They are hinged and feature a design akin to a duck's bill. They are constructed from a variety of materials, such as chrome, stainless steel, and plastic. Vaginal speculums are put into the vagina to quickly open it. These vaginal speculums come in a variety of sizes. The doctor chooses the appropriate speculum size based on the patient's age, vaginal width, and length. Doctors provide speculums during a pelvic exam to hold and spread the vaginal walls. It helps the doctor do a complete pelvic exam and examine the cervix and vagina. This helps to assess the patient's reproductive system's health.

The rising cervical cancer prevalence in women and the rising rates of cervical cancer diagnosis and treatment are expected to drive the vaginal speculum market during the next years. The market is expected to grow in the future years as a result of technological developments in this field, increasing interest in monitoring women's health, and growing R&D initiatives. A disposable vaginal speculum is expected to have consistent growth over the coming years due to its low risk of infections and the availability of alternatives. With the rise in cervical cancer cases, these gadgets are increasingly used for pelvic examinations. For instance, according to Globocan, approximately 14000 new cases are estimated to have occurred in the United States in 2017, which resulted in a high adoption rate for these devices. Because of the reduced risk associated with these devices, the disposable vaginal speculum is more popular among doctors and other medical professionals, which will aid in the segment's expansion.

The market may not be able to expand due to several constraints and challenges. Issues like the underdiagnosis of cervical cancer, growing surgical expenses, and infection risk are believed to be the root of market constraints.

Global Vaginal Speculum Market: COVID 19 Impact

The unprecedented global public health emergency known as COVID-19 had an influence on almost every industry, and the long-term ramifications are anticipated to have an impact on the growth of a number of end-use industries throughout the course of the forecast period. Medical supplies are increasingly needed to treat the ailing population. In primary clinical therapy, respiratory support devices—which include oxygen generators, life support systems, monitors, and atomizers—make up the majority of the medical equipment used. Moreover, COVID-19 has significantly increased the demand for medical supplies such masks, gloves, and safety glasses. As COVID-19 instances rise globally, medical professionals and the general population continue to require more medical supplies.

Global Vaginal Speculum Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (One Blade Vaginal Specula, Two Blade Vaginal Specula, Three Blade Vaginal Specula, and Others), By Material (Plastic, Stainless), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

Product Insights

Two Blade Vaginal Specula is accounted the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the global vaginal speculum market is segmented into One Blade Vaginal Specula, Two Blade Vaginal Specula, Three Blade Vaginal Specula, and Others. Among these, the two blade vaginal specula is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The variables can be linked to improved product development, which has made it feasible to integrate illumination in the eyewear and give doctors broad visibility for pelvic area diagnosis and treatment.

Material Insights

Stainless steel specula is dominating the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of material, the global vaginal speculum market is segmented into plastic and stainless. Among these, the stainless-steel specula is dominating the market over the forecast period. Stainless steel specula, like other multifunctional devices, are chilly and can be difficult to clean. The single-use plastic specula are made of clear plastic, preventing cross-contamination and providing the doctor with a good view of the vaginal wall.

Regional Insights

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is predicted to have a sizable share of the global vaginal speculum market due to the rising incidence of cervical cancer, the high rate of detection, and the frequency of cervical cancer-related treatments. The 2018 database of the Global Cancer Observatory estimates that 5 lakh people have experienced cervical cancer. As a result, these tools will be employed for monitoring and screening, expanding the market. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, favourable reimbursement policies, and government programmes for the screening of critical diseases are further driving the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Vaginal Speculum Market include CooperSurgical Inc, BD, JMI Group, Teleflex Incorporated, Vernacare, Integra LifeSciences, MEDGYN PRODUCTS INC, AdvaCare Pharma, Advin Health Care, A.M.G. Medical Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Deltalab, Medline Industries LP, Bexen Medical, YILKAL MEDICAL, STERIS, Narang Medical Limited, Accuquik™ Test Kits, Hospital Equipment Mfg. Co, Amsino International Inc, KIRCHNER & WILHELM GmbH + Co. KG. and Others.

