Global Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market Report 2022: Greater Interest In Organic And Eco-Friendly Goods Bolsters Sector

The Global Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market size is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Growth Factors

Growing Use As Sport Nutrition



The need for sports nutrition is rising as young people around the world show an increasing interest in sports and wellness activities. Sports drinks with whey protein have become more common in recent years. For Indian consumers, the concept of a protein shake is relatively new. However, as the product progressively acquires popularity and availability, the market for sports drinks has seen a fantastic growth rate in terms of both volume and value.



Greater Interest In Organic And Eco-Friendly Goods



The desire for natural and nutritious food ingredients is on the rise, and there is also a rising understanding of the health problems linked to eating artificial food additives. It has been demonstrated that using protein hydrolysis enzymes instead of chemicals enhances product quality and lowers environmental pollution. Protein hydrolysis enzyme developments will continue to make it easier to use these enzymes to create a sustainable environment and enhance human existence.



Market Restraining Factors

Some Of These Enzymes Have Side Effects



Despite of various benefits offered by them, it has been discovered that certain protein hydrolysis enzymes can cause adverse reactions in human beings. If consumed in large quantities, bromelain can cause gastrointestinal issues such as nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting, as well as a menstrual flow that is heavier than usual. discovered that bromelain has an antiplatelet impact on blood, which results in an increased risk of bleeding.



Sources Outlook



Based on sources, the protein hydrolysis enzymes market is segmented into microorganisms, animals, and plants. In 2021, the microorganism segment dominated the protein hydrolysis enzymes market with the maximum revenue share. This is because the bacteria's source has numerous applications in detergents and cleaning supplies. Additional benefits of microbial protein hydrolysis enzyme sources include low production costs, extensive use in the fermentation industry, and use in genetic engineering, all of which are anticipated to increase demand for microorganism sources internationally.



Product Outlook



On the basis of product, the protein hydrolysis enzymes market is divided into animal product, plant product and microbial product. The microbial product segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the protein hydrolysis enzymes market in 2021. Due to the fact that microbial protein hydrolysis enzymes are utilized in a variety of industrial processes, goods, and particularly in the food business, the market is expanding in this region.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the protein hydrolysis enzymes market is segmented into detergents, pharmaceutical, food, textile & leather and other applications. The food segment acquired a significant revenue share in the protein hydrolysis enzymes market in 2021. Protein hydrolysis enzymes are employed in a variety of culinary products, including bakery goods, ice cream, and bread. This is due to the fact that their traits support dough strength, homogeneity, volume expansion, and crumb grain.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the protein hydrolysis enzymes market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the protein hydrolysis enzymes market by generating the maximum revenue share. Protease enzymes are now used in a variety of products, including detergents, medications, food, textiles, and leather owing to technological improvements. Due to the region's increased demand for meat and fortified foods, the regional market for protein hydrolysis enzymes has expanded.





