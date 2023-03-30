Global Access Control Market Report 2023: Ongoing Technological Advancements and Increasing Deployment of Wireless Security Systems Drives Growth

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Access Control Market by Offering (Hardware-Card-based, Biometric, & Multi-technology Readers, Electronic Locks, Controllers; Software; Services), ACaaS (Hosted, Managed, Hybrid), Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global Access Control Market size is projected to grow from USD 9.9 billion in 2023 to USD 14.9 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2028.

Offices and other business units are the key end-users of access control systems. Security smart cards and biometric access systems play an important role in preventing minor security risks in offices. These systems control the access of individuals in offices and monitor their attendance. Digitus Biometrics, Inc. provides advanced access control systems and server locks based on biometric authentication, RFID smart card technology, and other identity management technologies for securing data centers and critical IT assets.

Increased acceptance of cloud-based services to create lucrative opportunities for market players

The managed ACaaS market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the feature of updating the access rights by third parties, which helps in reducing the time and costs involved in monitoring and managing all access control activities and enables the consumers to pay as per use. The benefits offered by the hosted and managed services and the reduction of capital expenditure by paying only for consumed services have been driving the ACaaS market.

Growing need for security and maintenance to drive market

North America in the access control market holds the largest share and Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to a rise in crime rate that has resulted in a growing focus on providing effective and efficient electronic security solutions. The growing demand for a secure and reliable form of identification for all federal employees and contractors largely drives the access control market in the US.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Awareness Concerning Home Security

Rising Number of Smart Infrastructure and Smart City Projects

Ongoing Technological Advancements and Increasing Deployment of Wireless Security Systems

Increasing Adoption of IoT-Based Security Systems with Cloud Computing Platforms

Restraints

High Installation, Maintenance, and Ownership Costs of Access Control Systems

Security and Privacy Concerns Related to Unauthorized Access and Data Breaches in Access Control Environment

Opportunities

Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Countries

Adoption of ACaaS Cost-Effective and Flexible Solution

Growing Implementation of Mobile-Based Access Control

Challenges

Low Awareness Among Users About Availability and Benefits of Advanced Security Solutions

Availability of Free Access Control Services

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 248 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $14.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Types of Access Control Systems

7 Access Control Models

8 Access Control Market, by Offering

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hardware

8.2.1 Card-Based Readers

8.2.2 Biometric Readers

8.2.3 Multi-Technology Readers

8.2.4 Electronic Locks

8.2.5 Access Controllers

8.2.6 Others

8.3 Software

8.4 Services

9 Access Control as a Service Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Access Control as a Service

9.3 Hosted Acaas

9.4 Managed Acaas

9.5 Hybrid Acaas

10 Access Control Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commercial

10.3 Military & Defense

10.4 Government

10.5 Residential

10.6 Education

10.7 Healthcare

10.8 Manufacturing and Industrial

10.9 Transportation

11 Access Control Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Allegion plc

Amag Technology, Inc.

Assa Abloy

Axis Communications Ab

Bosch Security and Safety Systems

Brivo, Inc.

Cansec Systems Ltd.

Datawatch Systems

Dormakaba Holding

Forcefield Systems

Gallagher Group Limited

Gunnebo Ab

Honeywell International Inc.

Idemia

Identiv

Johnson Controls

Kisi Inc.

Nec Corporation

Nedap N.V.

Salto Systems, S.L.

Stanley Security (Securitas Technology)

Suprema Inc.

Telcred Ab

Thales Group

Vanderbilt Industries

