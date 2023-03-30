English Finnish

Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement 30 March 2023 at 12.30 p.m. (CEST)





Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Eljas Repo, March 2023







Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Varianssi Oy Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer Name: Eljas Repo Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Issuer Name: Savosolar Oyj LEI: 743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21 Notification type Initial Notification Reference number: 28108/4/4 Transaction details Transaction date: 2023-03-30 Venue: FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET SWEDEN (SSME) Nature of the transaction: Subscription Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000425848 Volume: 56561 Unit price: 0.6000 SEK Aggregated transactions Volume: 56561 Volume weighted average price: 0.6000 SEK

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc

Managing Director Jari Varjotie

Phone: +358 400 419 734

E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com

Savosolar in brief

Savosolar has two business areas: Marine Logistics and Renewable Energy.





Marine Logistics (Meriaura Oy) is a major provider of transport for bulk cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company provides its customers with competitive and environmentally sustainable marine transport services, which also reduce carbon emissions from marine transport. Its long-term affreightment agreements, modern fleet and strong market position in renewable energy construction projects enable freight that supports environmentally friendly solutions. As part of Marine Logistics, VG-EcoFuel Oy produces recycled biofuels from bio-oils and recycled oils generated as industrial by-products.





The Renewable Energy (Savosolar Oyj) designs and delivers clean energy production systems as comprehensive deliveries. The systems are built around large-scale solar thermal systems implemented using high-performance solar heat collectors manufactured by the company. Other energy production and storage technologies can also be combined with the systems. The company has taken solar thermal technology to a new level, and its collectors have patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers. With this leading technology, Savosolar enables its customers to produce clean and competitive energy.



Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden under the ticker symbol SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker symbol SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.





The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.