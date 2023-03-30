Biological Control Agents Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Organic Farming Bolsters Sector

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biological Control Agents Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented by Product Type (Microbials v/s Macrobials), By Target (Arthropods, Microorganism, and Weeds), By Mode of Application, By Crop, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biological Control Agent Market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

This can be ascribed to the increasing public concern about synthetic pesticides hazard on the human body coupled with increasing regulations on synthetic chemicals in farming and subsequent bans of such chemicals across the globe. Governments across the world making efforts for the growth of sustainable farming and the increasing area under organic cultivation, less stringent regulations, and increasing need for food security.

The faster adoption rate of biological controls due to their easy product registration, and low capital investment, among others is expected to spur market growth during the forecast period. Besides, the increasing need for food security along with the increasing area under organic cultivation is further increasing the demand for biological control agents.



Increasing Demand for Organic Farming



Organic farming represents a unique, fast-growing segment of the food industry. The area under organic farming is rapidly growing across the world. Various factors alternately drive and inhibit the growth of biopesticides. Moreover, stringent regulations to stop the usage of synthetic pesticides, ionizing radiation, and chemical fertilizers, and produce biological items will boost the demand for biological control agents.

Similarly, innovations in biological control products, coupled with a growing consumer awareness about the negative impact of synthetic pesticides, are expected to boost the adoption rate of biological controls in the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing resistance of pests against chemical agents has significantly increased the demand for biological control agents, driving the biocontrol agents market growth.



Rising Demand for Cereals & Grains Boosting the Sales of Biocontrol Agents



The cereals & grains category captured more than 40% of the market share, based on crop type, in 2021. This is primarily due to the high demand for cereals and grains by the growing population across the world, and pesticide residue is generally a source of concern among consumers in their food products.

Moreover, as per the government source, farmers lost around 40-45% of crops due to pests, globally. Therefore, biocontrol agents are widely used to protect cereal & grain crops from damage. The main elements influencing the market in the nation are the increasing expense of chemical inputs, their negative impact on soil quality and the environment, and the growing awareness regarding balanced plant nutrition, legislation, and the consequent marketing of lower-risk pest management methods contributing significantly.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Biological Control Agent market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Biological Control Agent Market, By Product Type:

Microbials

Microbial

Biological Control Agent Market, By Target:

Arthropods

Microorganism

Weeds

Biological Control Agent Market, By Mode of Application:

Seed Treatment

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Others

Biological Control Agent Market, By Crop:

Cereals

Fruits & Vegetables

Pulses & Oilseeds

Others

Biological Control Agent Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Egypt

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Biological Control Agents Market Outlook



6. North America Biological Control Agents Market Outlook



7. Europe Biological Control Agents Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Biological Control Agents Market Outlook



9. South America Biological Control Agents Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Biological Control Agents Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BASF SE

Certis USA L.L.C

Bayer CropScience Limited

Syngenta AG

Nufarm Limited

Biobest Group NV

Gowan Company, L.L.C.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

United Phosphorous Ltd.

Koppert BV

