Advanced Recycling Technologies Market Report 2023: Implementation of Landfill Fueling Restrictions Drives Demand

The global advanced recycling technologies market is projected to reach $9,339.7 million by 2031 from $270.5 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 48.22% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

The demand for advanced recycling technologies is anticipated to grow owing to the implementation of stringent environmental regulations like the restriction of hazardous substances (RoHS) and policies by organizations such as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and registration, evaluation, authorization, and restriction of chemicals (REACH).

Furthermore, mechanical recycling limitations such as weakening fiber, difficulty in recycling mixed plastic waste, and prohibition from being utilized in the food packaging sector are driving the need for advanced recycling technologies.

Market Lifecycle Stage

Advanced recycling, also known as chemical recycling, refers to a group of technologies that transform post-consumer plastic into its original building blocks, feedstock for new plastics, specialty chemicals, waxes, chemical products, and other non-fuel items. In recent years, advanced recycling technologies have gained popularity as a complementary solution to conventional or mechanical recycling. Two types of mostly recycled plastics, such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and high-density polyethylene, are processed mechanically. The other five categories of plastic, such as colored plastic bottles, fast food containers, and plastic eyeglass frames, cannot be processed by such technologies. Advanced recycling offers a solution for practically all these five types of plastics, while recycled plastic from advanced recycling can also be utilized for food packaging. Therefore, owing to the aforementioned factors, advanced recycling technologies are gaining traction in the market.

However, the key factor limiting the growth of the advanced recycling technologies market is a lack of collection and treatment infrastructure.

Impact

Incentives for better product and plastics design, such as improved extended producer responsibility, product stewardship, tax benefits, and deposit-refund systems, are expected to open significant sales and financing opportunities. This shift was prominently experienced in regions such as Europe and North America.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by End User

Food and Beverage Packaging

Non-Food Packaging

Consumer Electronics

Infrastructure and Construction

Automotive

Others

Among different end-users, food and beverage packaging is expected to be the largest application during the forecast period (2022-2031).

Segmentation 2: by Technology

Pyrolysis/ Cracking

Gasification

Depolymerization

Microwave

Others

In 2021, pyrolysis/ cracking technology held the largest share in the global advanced recycling technologies market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2022-2031).

Segmentation 3: by Product Type

Naphtha

Heavy Gas Oil

Wax Residue

Others

In 2021, naphtha held the largest share in the global advanced recycling technologies market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2022-2031).

Segmentation 4: by Region

North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe - Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

China

U.K.

Asia-Pacific and Japan - Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

Rest-of-the-World - South America, and Middle East and Africa

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



The following are the demand drivers for the global advanced recycling technologies market:

Rising Consumer Awareness about the Need for Recycling Plastic

Implementation of Landfill Fueling Restrictions

Increasing Demand for New Plastic Products

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

Challenges in Collecting and Sorting Recyclable Materials

High Price of Advanced Recycled Plastics

Key Companies Profiled

Agilyx

Stena Metall

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Plastic Energy

Enerkem

Loop Industries, Inc.

Gr3n Recycling

Carbios SA

Pyrowave

Polystyvert Inc.

Recycling Avenue BV

BlueAlp Innovations BV

Quantafuel ASA

Mura Technology Limited

Alterra

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.

Brightmark

GreenMantra Technologies

Axens

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 251 Forecast Period 2022 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $270.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $9339.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 48.2% Regions Covered Global

