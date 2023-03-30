Global Synchronous Motors Market Size Revenue Valued at USD 21.5 Billion in 2022, and at a CAGR of 4.1% It Will Cross 31.5 Billion from 2023-2030

Los Angeles, CA, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Synchronous Motors Market By Mounting Type (Horizontal And Vertical), By Voltage (Low Voltage And Medium Voltage), By Application (Compressors, Fans, Conveyor Belts, Pumps, Extruders, And Mixers), By End-User (Oil & Gas, Paper & Pulp, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Metal & Mining, And Automotive), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Synchronous Motors Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 21.5 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 31.5 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Synchronous Motors? How big is the Synchronous Motors Industry?

Report Overview:

The global synchronous motors industry size was nearly USD 10 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to increase to approximately USD 16 Billion by 2030 along with registering a CAGR of nearly 5.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Generally, a synchronous motor is an AC (alternating cycle) electric motor when at a steady state synchronizes shaft rotation with a frequency of the current supply. Reportedly, the period of rotation equals an integral number of AC cycles. These products are used in small sizes where consistent speed is required. In addition to this, synchronous motors are available in small and large industrial sizes based on the applications for which they are utilized.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/synchronous-motors-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 192+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Synchronous Motors Market: Growth Factors

Escalating demand for power supply along with an exponential rise in the electricity bill charges will amplify the expansion of the synchronous motors market globally. Furthermore, these products offer huge benefits including power factor correction for reducing power consumption along with improving energy efficacy. This, in turn, has assisted in the penetration of synchronous motors in the manufacturing sector, thereby boosting the global synchronous motors market trends. In addition to this, synchronous motors find wide applications as generators and motors. Furthermore, low maintenance costs, flexibility, and high performance along with flexibility in adapting to various machine layouts will help the synchronous motors market expand by leaps & bounds in the coming years. With demand for electric vehicles gaining traction, the market for synchronous motors is anticipated to experience an exponential surge over the years ahead.

However, the surging rewinding trend witnessed in various business verticals can put brakes on the growth of the global synchronous motors industry. Apart from this, a reduction in Greenfield funding can impede the expansion of the global industry in the years ahead. Nevertheless, growing environmental safety concerns and the need for reducing carbon emissions in the atmosphere have led to a shift towards renewable sources of energy, thereby creating new growth avenues for the synchronous motors industry across the globe. In addition to this, governments in emerging economies as well as developed countries, are providing subsidies to various firms on the purchase of synchronous motors, thereby further generating new opportunities for growth for the players in the synchronous motors business.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/synchronous-motors-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 21.5 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 31.5 billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.1% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Toyo Denki Seizo K.K., Emerson Electric Corporation, GE Grid Solutions Heinzmann GmbH & Co.KG, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, WEG S.A., Baumuller Nurnberg GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Oriental Motor USA, Automatic IT Services Pvt Ltd, Infineon Technologies, Bosch Rexroth Australia, NXP Semiconductors, Siemens AG, Nidec Servo Corporation, Johnson Electric Holding Ltd., Toshiba Infrastructure Systems, and Motion Drivetronics Pvt Ltd. Key Segment By Mounting Type, By Application, By Voltage, By End-User, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Segmentation Analysis: Segmentation Analysis

The global synchronous motors market is divided into mounting type, voltage, application, end-user, and region.

In terms of mounting type, the synchronous motors industry is segmented into horizontal and vertical segments. Furthermore, the vertical segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share in the predicted timespan. The segmental expansion can be credited to the increased deployment of synchronous motors in a vertical manner as it is convenient and easy to mount.

In terms of application, the global market is divided into compressors, fans, conveyor belts, pumps, extruders, and mixers segments.

Based on the voltage, the industry is bifurcated into low-voltage and medium-voltage segments.

On basis of end-user, the synchronous motors industry across the globe is bifurcated into chemicals & petrochemicals, oil & gas, metal & mining, paper & pulp, and automotive segments. Moreover, the oil & gas segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast timeframe. The segmental expansion can be subject to escalating demand for products in the oil & gas segment as a result of its operational efficiency.

The global Synchronous Motors market is segmented as follows:

By Mounting Type

Horizontal

Vertical

By Application

Compressors

Fans

Conveyor Belts

Pumps

Extruders

Mixers

By Voltage

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

By End-User

Oil & Gas

Paper & Pulp

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Metal & Mining

Automotive

Browse the full “Synchronous Motors Market By Mounting Type (Horizontal And Vertical), By Voltage (Low Voltage And Medium Voltage), By Application (Compressors, Fans, Conveyor Belts, Pumps, Extruders, And Mixers), By End-User (Oil & Gas, Paper & Pulp, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Metal & Mining, And Automotive), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030.”- Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/synchronous-motors-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Synchronous Motors market include -

Toyo Denki Seizo K.K.

Emerson Electric Corporation

GE Grid Solutions Heinzmann GmbH & Co.KG

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

WEG S.A., Baumuller Nurnberg GmbH

Rockwell Automation

Oriental Motor USA

Automatic IT Services Pvt Ltd

Infineon Technologies

Bosch Rexroth Australia

NXP Semiconductors

Siemens AG

Nidec Servo Corporation

Johnson Electric Holding Ltd.

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems

Motion Drivetronics Pvt Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Synchronous Motors market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Synchronous Motors market size was valued at around US$ 21.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 31.5 billion by 2030.

The global market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period due to rise in demand for power supply and benefits such as high efficiency, power factor correction, and optimal power. .

Based on voltage, the medium voltage segment contributed to a major share of the global market in 2022

In terms of application, the fans segment is predicted to account for a major share of the global market during the predicted timespan.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific Synchronous Motors market is projected to record massive growth over the assessment timespan.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/synchronous-motors-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Synchronous Motors industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Synchronous Motors Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Synchronous Motors Industry?

What segments does the Synchronous Motors Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Synchronous Motors Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Mounting Type, By Application, By Voltage, By End-User, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2359

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The synchronous motors market in the Asia-Pacific zone is expected to capture a major chunk of the global market share over the forecasting timeline. In addition to this, the regional market surge in the upcoming years can be due to the thriving manufacturing industry and a rise in awareness about energy conservation in the countries such as China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Singapore, India, and Thailand. Additionally, the rapidly emerging electric vehicle industry in the Asia-Pacific will open new growth vistas for the synchronous motors business in the regional market.

Furthermore, increasing renewable energy capacity expansion in countries of the Middle East and Africa will boost the expansion of the power-generating industry, thereby shaping the growth of the synchronous motors industry the in the region.

Moreover, Latin America will also make significant contributions towards the global market share in the ensuing years subject to a rise in the power supply issues due to scarcity of electricity in the countries such as Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico. Apart from this, the rapidly expanding electric vehicle market in Europe will account substantially toward the global market size. Supportive government initiatives promoting the use of green energy will further drive regional market trends.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In the second half of 2019, Hyundai introduced an electric SUV in the automotive market in India under the name of Kona. Moreover, firms in the electric vehicle production business are focusing on making use of synchronous motors for offering high performance. This move will boost the expansion of the synchronous motors market in India as well as the Asia-Pacific zone.

In the first half of 2019, Tesla launched a new motor technology for its S model. Moreover, this motor technology is also referred to as a permanent magnet synchronous motor. The initiative will prop up the growth of the synchronous motors industry across the globe.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/synchronous-motors-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is Synchronous Motor?

Which key factors will influence global Synchronous Motors market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the global Synchronous Motors market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the global Synchronous Motors market during 2023-2030?

Which region will record the highest growth in the Synchronous Motors industry globally?

Which are the major players leveraging the global Synchronous Motors market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Type (Unit Load, Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module, Carousel, Mid Load, and Autostore); by Function (Assembly, Kitting, Order Picking, Distribution, Storage, and Others); for Industry (Automotive, Chemicals, Aviation, Electronics and Semiconductor, E-commerce, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Metal and Heavy Machinery, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/automated-storage-retrieval-system-market

Pond Liners Market by Raw Material (Polyvinyl Chloride, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer, Butyl Rubber, Polyurea, Polyester, and Polyethylene); by Density of Material (HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, and Others); by Service (Consulting Services, Deployment and Integration Services, and Support and Maintenance Services); by Manufacturing Method (Extrusion and Calendering), by End-Use Industry (Potable Water, Floating Baffles, Oil Spill Containment, and Others); and for Applications (Waste Management, Water Management, Mining, Tunnel Liners, Coal Ash Containment, Salt Farming, and Others) Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pond-liners-market

In-Pipe Inspection Robots Market by Product Type (Thickness Measuring Robot, Diameter Robot, Welding Pipe Robot, and Others), by Application (Water Supply Facilities, Oil Pipeline, Gas Pipeline, and Plant) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/in-pipe-inspection-robots-market

Floating Docks and Drive-On Boat Lifts Market by Type (Concrete Floating Dock, Wood Floating Dock, Metal Floating Dock, and Plastic Floating Dock), and by Application (Residential and Commercial)– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/floating-docks-drive-on-boat-lifts-market

Smart Manufacturing Market by Technology (PLC, DCS, HMI, MES, PLM, SCADA, and Machine Vision), by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services) for Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Agriculture, Industrial Equipment, Chemicals & Materials, and Others by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2017-2023: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-manufacturing-market

Flat Carbon Steel Market by Product (Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils, Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates, and Pre-Painted Steel Coils) and by Application (Building & Infrastructure, Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical Equipment and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/flat-carbon-steel-market

Industrial Automation Market by Type (Programmable Automation and Fixed Automation), by Technology (Programmable Automation Controller (PAC), Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), Distributed Control System (DCS), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Human Machine Interface (HMI)), and by End-user (Oil & Gas, Machine Manufacturing, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Chemical, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Food & Beverages, Mining & Metals, and Electric Power Generation): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017 - 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/industrial-automation-market

Heat Exchangers Market by Type (Shell and Tubes, Air Cooled, Plate and Frame, and Others) and by Application (Chemical, HVACR, Petrochemical, Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Food & Beverages, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017 - 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/heat-exchangers-market

Aluminum Composite Panels Market – by Type (Fire-Resistant, Anti-Bacterial, and Anti-Static), by Product (PVDF and Polyethylene), and by Application (Construction, Advertising Boards, and Transportation): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/aluminum-composite-panels-market

CNG Dispenser Market: by Type (Fast Fill and Time Fill), by Distribution(Company owned & Company run, Company owned & Dealer run, and Dealer owned & Dealer run), and by Flow Rate(Up to 15 kg/min, Up to 50 kg/min, and Up to 100 kg/min): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cng-dispenser-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?