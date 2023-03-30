Flash News: OKX Partners with AlchemyPay in Five Countries, OKX Announces its P2P Diamond Advertiser Tier

OKX has enabled AlchemyPay for IDR, MXN, PHP, THB and VND currencies

P2P Diamond Tier provides additional benefits to OKX advertisers

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the week of March 27, 2023.

OKX partners with AlchemyPay

OKX is pleased to announce that it has partnered with AlchemyPay to expand its fiat on-ramp offerings to exchange users in Indonesia (IDR), Mexico (MXN), the Philippines (PHP), Thailand (THB) and Vietnam (VND).

AlchemyPay is a hybrid crypto-fiat payment infrastructure powered by the ACH token that enables exchange users to purchase, but not sell, crypto with select electronic funds transfer systems. OKX’s new partnership empowers users who may be underserved by traditional finance systems to utilize alternative digital payment methods that are more accessible in order to purchase crypto.

OKX announces its new P2P Diamond Advertiser Tier

OKX is pleased to announce a new Diamond Tier for its P2P advertiser/merchant partners.

The Diamond Tier offers P2P partners better priority placement of ads, up to 100x higher transaction amount per ad, a higher buy/sell ad limit and quicker access to top customer support staff. To qualify for this new tier, partners must be current members of the Super Advertiser tier, have an ad completion rate greater than 90%, and have completed over 500 P2P orders.

With this new offering, OKX’s top advertiser/merchant partners now enjoy distinct benefits that will aid their campaigns, and users now have more choices for their P2P trades.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.