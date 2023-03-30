Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė”

English Lithuanian

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), legal entity code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, which was held on 30 March 2023, adopted the following resolutions:

1. Regarding agreement to AB “Ignitis grupė” consolidated annual report for the year 2022, except for the part of the remuneration report.

1.1. To agree to AB “Ignitis grupė” consolidated annual report for the year 2022, except for the part of the remuneration report.

2. Regarding agreement to the remuneration report of AB “Ignitis grupė”, as part of the consolidated annual report of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the year 2022.

2.1. To agree to the remuneration report of AB “Ignitis grupė”, as part of the consolidated annual report of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the year 2022.

3. Regarding the approval of the set of audited annual financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” and the set of consolidated financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies for the year 2022.

3.1. To approve the set of audited annual financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” and the set of consolidated financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies for the year ended 31 December 2022.

4. Regarding the allocation of profit (loss) of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the year 2022.

4.1. To allocate AB “Ignitis grupė” profit (loss) for the year 2022 (attached).

5. Regarding agreement to the allocation of aid to Ukraine.

5.1. To agree to the allocation of EUR 12 million in aid for the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in accordance with the requirements and procedures laid down in the legal acts of the Republic of Lithuania. This decision shall enter into force from the date of entry into force of the amendments to the legal acts of the Republic of Lithuania regulating the allocation of such aid.

6. Regarding the election of the audit firm and conditions of payment for audit services.

6.1. To elect “KPMG Baltics”, UAB as the audit firm to perform the audit of the financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” and the consolidated financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies for the year 2023–2027.

6.2. To determine that the payment for the audit services of the financial statements for the year 2023–2027 would be EUR 590,000.00 (five hundred ninety thousand euros) (VAT excluded), using the 12-month change in the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which is determined by the Republic of Lithuania in December of the preceding year, for the recalculation of the prices of audit services (the principle for the recalculation of prices is attached).

7. Regarding the approval of the updated Remuneration Policy of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies.

7.1. To approve the updated Remuneration Policy of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies (attached).

8. Regarding the approval of the new wording of the Articles of Association of AB “Ignitis grupė” and the power of attorney.

8.1. To approve the new wording of the Articles of Association of AB “Ignitis grupė” (attached).

8.2. To authorise the Chief Executive Officer of AB “Ignitis grupė” or another person authorised by him to sign the Articles of Association and to perform all actions necessary for the implementation of this resolution.

Information about the above-mentioned resolutions shall also be available on the website of the Group at http://www.ignitisgrupe.lt/en from the date of publication of this notice as well as on the premises of the Group (Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius) during working hours (7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–4.30 p.m.; 7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–3.15 p.m. on Fridays).

Additional information on allocated dividends

The payment of a dividend of EUR 0.624 per ordinary registered share for the second half of 2022 was approved. Dividends of EUR 45,170,711.04 will be paid to the Group’s shareholders for the period from 1 July 2022 to 31 December 2022.

The Group notes that dividends are entitled to be received by those persons who will be the owners of the Group's ordinary registered shares at the end of 14 April 2023 (Record date). The dividends will be paid to the securities account managers of the Group‘s shareholders on 26 April 2023 through Nasdaq CSD SE Lithuanian branch. The Ex-Date on which shares of the Group acquired on the stock exchange with settlement cycle of T+2 do not qualify for dividend for the six-month period ended on 31 December 2022, is 13 April 2023.

Holders of Global Depositary Receipts (hereinafter – GDR) representing the Group's ordinary registered shares shall take into account the specifics of GDR regulation specific, market differences and consult with the issuer of the GDR issuer – The Bank of New York Mellon, regarding the timing and other aspects of the right to receive dividends, his authorized person or his securities manager.

Detailed information on the dividend payment procedure including the guidance on taxation is available on 30 March 2023 on the Group’s website https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/dividends.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel@ignitis.lt

