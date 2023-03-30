Genius Group Approved to Dual List on Upstream

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, today announced its approval to dual list its shares on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex (“Horizon”) and MERJ Exchange Limited (“MERJ”). Trading begins on Upstream April 6th, 2023 at 10:00am ET under the ticker symbol GNS.



The dual listing on Upstream is designed to provide Genius Group the opportunity to access a global, digital-first investor base that can trade using USDC digital currency along with credit, debit, PayPal, and USD, unlocking liquidity and enhancing price discovery while globalizing the opportunity to invest in Genius Group.

Global investors can get ready to trade by downloading Upstream from their preferred app store at https://upstream.exchange/, creating an account by tapping sign up, and completing a simple KYC identity verification by tapping the settings icon on the home screen and tapping KYC.*

Existing shareholders may transfer their shares by opening Upstream, tapping Investor, Manage Securities, Deposit Securities, then entering the ticker symbol ‘GNS’ and the amount of shares to deposit, and tapping Submit. Next, enter your brokerage firm name and brokerage account number, and tap Submit. Finally, tap Add E-Signature, sign your name on the screen using your finger, tap Done, and then tap Sign.

After completion of the deposit request on Upstream, shareholders will receive via email an executed deposit form to submit to their current brokerage firm to initiate a withdraw to the transfer agent. Shares will not be transferred without notifying the current broker and requesting a withdraw. On listing day, shareholders will receive a push notification once the shares are deposited and available for trading on Upstream.

Details on the Genius Group listing, how shareholders can deposit shares and trade on Upstream, and how to claim the free commemorative NFT can be found on Genius Group’s Investor Relations website. The Upstream market is open 5 days a week 20 hours a day, Monday to Friday: 10:00am to 06:00am UTC+4 (1:00am to 9:00pm EST).

Traders on Upstream’s blockchain-powered platform will experience real-time trading and settlement and a transparent orderbook which does not permit common market manipulations. On listing day, Upstream participants will be eligible to claim a free digital collectible (NFT) memorializing the dual listing on Upstream. Shareholders may also be entitled to participate in future digital promotions which may be redeemed for products, services, or experiences for added value.

Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group, commented, “Building shareholder value is an ongoing goal of ours and we believe a dual listing on Upstream will unlock liquidity and enhance price discovery for our shareholders”.

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a world leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has a group user base of 4.3 million users in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100.

For more information, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.net/

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market (merj.exchange), is a fully regulated global stock exchange for digital securities and NFTs. Powered by Horizon's proprietary blockchain-powered matching engine technology, the platform enables users to trade NFTs, and invest in securities for IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. & international equities, and celebrity ventures using the Upstream app. For more information, please visit https://upstream.exchange/. Upstream is currently accepting applications to dual list at https://upstream.exchange/getlisted.

