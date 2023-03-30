FLG Partners Expands Life Sciences Practice in 2023

Palo Alto, CA, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLG Partners, a leading CFO consulting practice and Board advisory services firm serving over 500 companies, from emerging to enterprise-level, has announced the election of Sandra A. Gardiner as a partner at the firm. The addition of Ms. Gardiner adds to the firm’s already strong track record of leadership in fundraising, M&A and IPO planning and execution in the Life Sciences sector, among others.



“We welcome Sandy to our expanding team of C-suite leaders at FLG Partners. She is a talented finance executive and board advisor in the medtech and medical device space with significant experience working with public companies,” notes FLG’s Managing Partner, Laureen DeBuono. “Sandy’s strong roots in Life Sciences further enhances FLG’s deep experience working with clients from all subsectors in this sector, from pharma to healthcare, from digital health to diagnostics, biotech to medtech.”

Ms. Gardiner is located in the Bay Area and has a career spanning over 30 years working with development-stage medtech and medical device companies as well as with larger enterprises pursuing commercialization. Prior to joining FLG, Sandy was EVP and CFO of Pulse Biosciences (2019-2022), a publicly traded medtech company. She successfully led the company through its preparation for commercialization in the U.S., EU and Canada, building its global infrastructure and establishing an international subsidiary and direct sales force while growing its market cap to $1B+. Before her tenure at Pulse Biosciences, Sandy was EVP and CFO at Cutera, Inc. (2017-2019), a publicly traded global aesthetic company, at Tria Beauty, Inc. (2015-2017), a venture-backed manufacturer of aesthetic laser medical devices, and at Aptus Endosystems, Inc., Ventus Medical, Inc., Vermillion Inc., Lipid Sciences Inc., Cardima, Inc., Comac, Inc and Advanced Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Sandy has been a board director at Bend Research Inc. and at Lucira Health and currently serves as board director of LevitasBio and board chair of Valley Humane Society.

Founded in 2004, FLG Partners (www.flgpartners.com) is a leader in CFO solutions, and CEO and Board advisory services in Silicon Valley and the United States. FLG provides financial and operational leadership to companies ranging from newly funded startups to Fortune 100 companies across multiple sectors from technology and life sciences to consumer products, among others. The firm’s partners engage clients in interim or long-term assignments in leadership roles that typically are consulting engagements. FLG’s partners leverage their substantial expertise, objectivity and industry best-practices leadership to deliver superior value to clients including in business planning and execution; financings; SEC reporting and compliance; mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; troubled-company turnarounds and restructurings, and IPOs and SPACs. FLG Partners has helped raise over $5 billion in growth financing, IPO, and M&A and SPAC transactions for the firm’s clients since January 2021.

