Microbix Announces Annual and Special Meeting Voting Results

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF)( “Microbix®” or the “Company”), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces the voting results from the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) which was held on March 29, 2023.



At the Meeting, 48.77% of the issued and outstanding shares were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought before the Meeting. Details of all resolutions that were voted upon are set out in the Management Information Circular (the “Circular”) dated February 17, 2023. The Circular is available on the Company’s website (www.microbix.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

All of the board of directors nominees listed in the Circular were re-elected as directors of Microbix. Results of the vote were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Withheld % Withheld Peter M. Blecher 60,346,509 97.56% 1,512,357 2.44% Mark A. Cochran 60,208,504 97.33% 1,650,362 2.67% Vaughn C. Embro-Pantalony 61,267,509 99.04% 591,357 0.96% Joseph D. Renner 61,088,504 98.75% 770,362 1.25% Martin Marino 60,203,004 97.32% 1,655,862 2.68% Cameron Groome 60,461,092 97.74% 1,397,774 2.26% Jennifer Stewart 60,167,504 97.27% 1,691,362 2.73%

Shareholders also approved a resolution re-appointing the Company’s auditors, Ernst & Young LLP, with 99.80% of the votes cast in favour.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix creates proprietary biological products for human health, with over 100 skilled employees and annualized sales targeting C$ 2.0 million per month. It makes a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the antibody tests of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs are sold to clinical laboratory accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical laboratories. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, distributed by 1WA (Oneworld Accuracy Inc.), Alpha-Tec Systems, Inc., Diagnostic International Distribution SpA., Labquality Oy, The Medical Supply Company of Ireland, Neo-Science Equipment LLC, R-Biopharm AG, SDT Molecular Pte Ltd, Seegene Canada Inc., and Thomas Scientific LLC. Microbix is ISO 9001 and 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably viral transport medium (DxTM™) to stabilize patient samples for lab-based molecular diagnostic testing and Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots. Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes “forward-looking information,” as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, all discussion regarding Microbix products, Microbix’s business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced herein or in its corporate presentation, regulatory compliance and approvals, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital or raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company’s judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

