The High Prevalence of the Virus Will Drive Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Market to US$ 2.68 Billion by 2031, Says Growth Plus Reports

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of herpes simplex will drive market revenue growth.

Increased public awareness regarding the symptoms, transmission, and treatment options will drive demand for herpes simplex virus treatment.

North America dominates the global herpes simplex virus treatment market.

Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 1.52 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 2.68 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Type, Drug Type, Route of Administration, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

The high prevalence of the herpes simplex virus, increased awareness among people, and advancements in diagnostic and treatment technologies will drive the revenue growth of the herpes simplex virus treatment market. Furthermore, the development of sensitive and specific diagnostic tests for early diagnosis, growing healthcare expenditures, and increased demand for high-quality healthcare services are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate. Rising emphasis on developing novel HSV therapeutics, vaccinations, and multiple potential drugs and vaccines in clinical trials is expected to support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global herpes simplex virus treatment market from four perspectives: Type, Drug Type, Route of Administration, and Region.

Type Segmentation: Based on the type, the herpes simplex virus treatment market is segmented into Herpes Simplex Virus-1 (HSV-1) and Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2). The Herpes Simplex Virus-1 (HSV-1) segment accounts for the largest revenue share because of the high risk of HSV-1 transmission, which can occur through oral-genital contact, contact with contaminated saliva, ulcers, or even skin sores.

Drug Type Segmentation: Based on the drug type, the global herpes simplex virus treatment market is segmented into Famciclovir, Acyclovir, Valacyclovir, and Others. The Acyclovir segment dominates the market because it is regarded as the most effective medication for treating herpes infections.

Route of Administration Segmentation: Based on the route of administration, the herpes simplex virus treatment market is segmented into topical, injectable, and oral. The oral segment dominates the market because of its efficiency, simplicity, quick action, and high adoption.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global herpes simplex virus treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America dominates the herpes simplex virus treatment market with the largest revenue share. The growing usage of branded herpes medications, rising healthcare expenditure, the availability of generic medications, and favorable reimbursement policies in this region are attributed to North America's large revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the global herpes simplex virus treatment market are:

· Viatris Inc.

· Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

· Sanofi SA

· Novartis AG

· Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

· GlaxoSmithKline Plc

· Carlsbad Tech

· Fresenius Kabi AG

· Apotex Inc.

· Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

· Agenus Inc.

· Merck & Co. Inc.

· Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The herpes simplex virus treatment devices market is moderately competitive, with several international players involved. Market players focus on technological advancements, R&D, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.

Recent developments:

Vaccines AB and Redbiotec AG signed a research and collaboration agreement in June 2022 to diversify their offering and study the HSV-2 vaccine.

United BioPharma will collaborate with the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Centre and the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Cheng Kung University in October 2021 to investigate the efficacy of UB-621, a best-in-class long-acting medication for genital herpes caused by simplex viruses 1 and 2. (HSV 1 and HSV2).

Table of Content

