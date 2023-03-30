Payment Gateway Market is Booming and Exhibiting a CAGR of 21.12% from 2023 to 2031 | Latest InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Payment Gateway Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Hosted, Non-hosted), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprises), By End Use (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Travel & Hospitality)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global payment gateway market is estimated to reach over USD 162.68 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.12% during the forecast period.

A payment gateway is a software application that enables businesses to process online payments securely and efficiently. It acts as a bridge between a merchant's website and the payment processor or bank, allowing customers to purchase online using their preferred payment method. The growing investment in fintech companies has led to the development of innovative payment gateway solutions, including those based on blockchain technology, mobile payments, and other advanced payment technologies. Integration with E-Commerce Platforms: Payment gateways are increasingly integrated with popular e-commerce platforms and software, making it easier for businesses to accept online payments and manage their e-commerce operations.







However, The payment gateway market faces several challenges, including security concerns, regulatory compliance, high competition, integration challenges, limited payment method support, and payment fraud. Payment gateway providers must invest in innovative solutions and security measures to remain competitive and build customer trust.

Recent Developments:

In October 2020, Financial services provider Stripe announced that it would buy online payment processor Paystack.

In May 2021, Businesses in Malaysia and Singapore will be able to offer customers a more practical and rewarding online payment method through GrabPay's e-wallet thanks to Stripe's relationship with GrabPay, a provider of payment solutions to businesses, which was announced.

List of Prominent Players in the Payment Gateway Market:

Adyen N.V.

Allied Wallet, Inc.

Amazon Payments Inc.

Authorize.Net

Bitpay, Inc.

BlueSnap Inc.

Braintree

Payline Data Services LLC

Payoneer Inc.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

PayU Group

Skrill Limited

Stripe, Inc.

t2Checkout.com, Inc.

Verifone Holdings Inc.

Wepay, Inc.

Worldpay, Inc.





Payment Gateway Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 29.65 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 162.68 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 21.12% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Type, Enterprise Size And End-Use Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

One of the key drivers of the payment gateway market is the growth of the e-commerce market. As more and more consumers shop online, there is a growing need for payment gateway solutions to facilitate online transactions. The shift towards digital payments, driven by the increasing use of mobile devices, has created new opportunities for payment gateway providers. Payment gateways enable digital payments, including online, mobile, and peer-to-peer payments.

Governments worldwide are launching initiatives to promote digital payments and reduce the use of cash. This has created a favorable regulatory environment for payment gateway providers and contributed to the market's growth.

Challenges:

The prime challenge is security concerns, predicted to reduce the growth of the payment gateway market. However, payment gateways must be integrated with various e-commerce platforms, payment methods, and other software solutions. This can be complex and time-consuming, particularly for self-hosted and API payment gateways. Some payment gateways may only support payment methods, currencies, and countries, limiting their usefulness for businesses operating in diverse markets.

Payment fraud is a significant challenge for payment gateway providers. Fraudsters are constantly developing new techniques to defraud businesses and steal payment information, and payment gateway providers must stay vigilant to prevent and detect fraud.

Regional Trends:

The Asia Pacific, payment gateway market is expected to register a major market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly. The Asia Pacific region is home to some of the world's fastest-growing e-commerce markets, driven by increasing internet and mobile phone penetration, rising disposable incomes, and a growing middle class. This has led to a surge in demand for payment gateway solutions to support online transactions.

Several countries in the Asia Pacific region, such as India, China, and Singapore, have launched initiatives to promote digital payments and reduce the use of cash. This has created a favorable regulatory environment for payment gateway providers and contributed to the market's growth.





Segmentation of Payment Gateway Market-

By Type

Hosted

Non-hosted

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By End-Use

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-commerce

Travel & Hospitality

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

