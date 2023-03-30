Dividend Declaration

For Immediate Release: 30 March 2023

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV

Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to March 2023.

Announcement Date: 30-Mar-23

Ex-Date: 06-Apr-23

Record Date: 11-Apr-23

Payment Date: 24-Apr-23

Sub-Fund/Share Class ISIN Currency Amount per Share WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBQ63 USD 0.2073 WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ56RD98 USD 0.1097 WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USD IE00BJFN5P63 USD 0.5570

Enquiries to:

State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Tadhg Ó Rodaigh +353 1 776 3628

IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland +353 1 697 1684