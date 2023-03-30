Dividend Declaration

For Immediate Release: 30 March 2023
WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment
The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to March 2023.
Announcement Date: 30-Mar-23
Ex-Date: 06-Apr-23
Record Date: 11-Apr-23
Payment Date: 24-Apr-23
|Sub-Fund/Share Class
|ISIN
|Currency
|Amount per Share
|WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBQ63
|USD
|0.2073
|WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ56RD98
|USD
|0.1097
|WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BJFN5P63
|USD
|0.5570
Enquiries to:
State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Tadhg Ó Rodaigh +353 1 776 3628
IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland +353 1 697 1684