Gluten-Free Pasta Market Size & Share Will Grow at 4.6% CAGR to Reach Over USD 2.07 Billion By 2030 in Global Food Industry

San Diego, CA, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Gluten-Free Pasta Market By Product Type (Quinoa Pasta, Chickpea Pasta, Brown Rice Pasta, And Multigrain Pasta), By Distribution Channel (Retail Shops And Supermarkets), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Gluten-Free Pasta Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1.52 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 2.07 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Gluten-Free Pasta? How big is the Gluten-Free Pasta Industry?

Report Overview:

The global gluten-free pasta market size was worth around $1.52 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach 2.07 billion by 2030, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.6% during the forecast period.

Gluten-free pasta is a type of pasta that is made without wheat or any other gluten-containing grains. Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye that can cause adverse reactions in people with celiac disease, gluten intolerance, or sensitivity. Gluten-free pasta is becoming increasingly popular among consumers who follow a gluten-free diet due to medical reasons or personal preferences. Gluten-free pasta is made using a variety of grains such as corn, rice, quinoa, and legumes, including chickpeas and lentils. These grains are naturally gluten-free and are used to make pasta that has a similar taste and texture to traditional wheat pasta. The most commonly used grain for gluten-free pasta is corn, which is widely available and has a mild flavor that can be easily combined with other ingredients. Gluten-free pasta comes in various shapes and sizes, including spaghetti, fusilli, penne, and macaroni, and can be used in a variety of dishes such as pasta salads, casseroles, and soups. Gluten-free pasta can be found in most grocery stores, health food stores, and online retailers.

Global Gluten-Free Pasta Market: Growth Factors

The global gluten-free pasta market is expected to surge exponentially due to the rising prevalence of celiac disease and gluten intolerance, rising health awareness among consumers, and the availability of a wide range of gluten-free pasta products made from different grains.

The growth of the vegan and vegetarian diet, the trend towards clean-label, natural, and organic foods, and the increasing disposable income of consumers further drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, persistent product innovation and differentiation, a rise in the need for gluten-free products in emerging markets, and the increasing availability of gluten-free pasta in food service channels create ample opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the high cost of gluten-free ingredients limits the affordability of gluten-free pasta for some consumers, and the potential for cross-contamination during the manufacturing process impedes the growth of the market. Additionally, the lack of awareness and availability of gluten-free pasta in certain regions can also limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global gluten-free pasta market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into quinoa pasta, brown rice pasta, chickpea pasta, and multigrain pasta. The brown rice pasta segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The reason for the growth of this segment is that considering it as a potential substitute for traditional pasta dishes, brown rice pasta is a popular gluten-free food product among consumers due to its mild flavor and chewy texture. In addition to being a healthier alternative, brown rice is rich in vitamins, minerals, and beneficial compounds that can mitigate or improve various health conditions, including diabetes and heart disease. As a result, there has been an increasing demand for brown rice pasta from consumers who suffer from celiac disease or are adopting a healthier lifestyle. Furthermore, the global organic food and beverage market has experienced significant growth over the past few years due to an increase in demand for various organic products.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail shops and supermarkets. The retail shop segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further predicted to continue this trend and simultaneously grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The retail stores carry a wide variety of gluten-free pasta brands and flavors, offering consumers the convenience of purchasing their favorite gluten-free pasta products in one location. Thus, the wide range of options to consumers, allows them to physically see and select the products that meet their dietary needs and preferences. Besides, they have the advantage of offering gluten-free pasta products at competitive prices due to their large purchasing power and volume. These stores often have dedicated sections for gluten-free products, making it easy for consumers to find and purchase gluten-free pasta products alongside other gluten-free foods.

By product type

Brown Rice Pasta

Quinoa Pasta

Chickpea Pasta

Multigrain Pasta

By distribution channel

Retail Shops

Supermarket

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Gluten-Free Pasta market include -

The Kraft Heinz Company (Heinz)

R.P.'s Pasta Company

General Mills Inc.

Explore Cuisine

B&G Foods

Nudel Pasta

Kame

DeLallo Foods

Ancient Harvest

Quinoa Corporation

Ebro Foods

S.A. Group (Ebro)

Jovial Foods Inc

The Hain Celestial Group

Inc. (Hain Celestial)

Dr Schär AG/SPA (Dr Schär)

Doves Farm Foods Ltd

Bionaturae LLC

Barilla Group and Hodgson Mill Inc.

the Gluten-Free Pasta market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.6% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

the Gluten-Free Pasta market size was valued at around US$ 1.52 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 2.07 billion by 2030.

Gluten-free pasta is a type of pasta that is made without wheat or any other gluten-containing grains. Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye that can cause adverse reactions in people with celiac disease, gluten intolerance, or sensitivity.

Based on product type, the brown rice pasta segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on distribution channel, the retail shops segment held the dominating market share in 2022.

Based on region, the North American region held the largest market share in 2022.

Regional Analysis:

The North American region held the largest market share in 2022 and is further projected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing number of consumers with celiac disease and gluten intolerance, as well as those who are adopting a healthier lifestyle. The market is driven by the rising awareness of the health benefits of gluten-free products and the availability of a wide range of gluten-free pasta products in supermarkets and online retail platforms. The United States is the largest market in North America due to the high prevalence of celiac disease and the strong presence of major gluten-free pasta manufacturers. The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years due to increasing consumer demand for gluten-free products.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In 2020, RP's Pasta Company, a US-based manufacturer of fresh pasta products, launched a new line of gluten-free pasta products made from brown rice flour. The new range of products is designed to cater to consumers with gluten intolerance and celiac disease, while also offering a high-quality and nutritious alternative to traditional pasta products.

In 2021, Explore Cuisine, a US-based manufacturer of plant-based pasta products, announced the launch of its new gluten-free chickpea fusilli. The new product is made from 100% chickpea flour and is designed to offer consumers a healthy and protein-rich alternative to traditional wheat-based pasta products.

Gluten-Free Pasta Market Opportunities:

Over the past few years, the "free from" diet trend has become much more popular around the world. Because people's lifestyles are always changing and they want certain foods that don't have certain ingredients, "free from" (often shortened to "free from") goods are becoming very popular very quickly. Because of how busy most people's lives are, healthier versions of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook food components are becoming more and more popular.

People are getting more celiac disease, allergies, and intolerance to gluten. This is making more people want gluten-free meals, which is a big reason why the market for gluten-free pasta is growing all over the world. The global market for gluten-free pasta is expected to grow because of efforts to develop new products and the rate of new products that keeps going up.

In the past, medical concerns like allergies were one of the main reasons for the rise in demand for gluten-free food. Nevertheless, in recent times, people have begun looking forward to 'free from' food products because they prefer healthier alternatives to conventional products. Also, the increasing health awareness and benefits of gluten-free products are primarily attracting a large customer base, which is creating new prospects for growth in the global market.

