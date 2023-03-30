Osisko Green Acquisition Limited Reports 2022 Financial Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Green Acquisition Limited (TSX:GOGR) (the "Corporation") is reporting its financial results as at and for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Corporation is also announcing that there are no material updates regarding its search for target businesses with which it may complete its qualifying acquisition. The Corporation's audited annual financial statements, along with the accompanying management's discussion and analysis have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval and may be viewed by interested parties under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com or the Corporation's website at www.osiskogreen.com.

About Osisko Green Acquisition Limited

The Corporation is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination within a specified period of time.

