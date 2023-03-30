"Revolutionizing Healthcare: Innovative Tech and Patient Education Drive 3D Ultrasound Market

Westford, USA, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In North America and Asia Pacific, the 3D Ultrasound market is expected to reach a value of USD 5.76 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030). It will experience significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, advancements in 3D ultrasound technology leading to improved image quality and accuracy, and growing awareness among patients and physicians about the benefits of 3D ultrasound. A recent study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR) found that 3D ultrasound technology has significantly improved, with higher resolution imaging and better visualization of fetal anatomy. This has helped enhance diagnostic accuracy and reduce the need for invasive procedures.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research findings, the integration of 3D ultrasound with artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to drive growth in the market further. For example, the use of AI algorithms can automatically segment and recognize various anatomical structures in 3D ultrasound images, improving the accuracy of diagnosis. Additionally, the report highlights that introducing high-resolution imaging systems has significantly improved the quality of 3D ultrasound images. For instance, the resolution of the latest 3D ultrasound machines is up to 5 times higher than earlier versions.

The market for 3D ultrasound technology is of significant importance in modern healthcare, as it enables non-invasive and radiation-free diagnostic imaging for several medical conditions. Physicians can rely on its high accuracy and detailed results for early detection and treatment of health issues, resulting in improved patient outcomes. Its portability and ease of use make it an essential tool for medical professionals in various settings, from hospitals to remote locations.

Handheld/portable 3D ultrasound Segment to Drive Higher Sales as it is Used across various aircraft types, including commercial, military, and general aviation

According to a recent analysis, the Main Landing Gear segment emerged as a significant contributor to the rapid development of the 3D Ultrasound market in 2021. This trend is expected to continue from 2022 to 2030 due to the advancements in portable ultrasound technologies, the increasing adoption of point-of-care ultrasound, and the rising burden of chronic diseases. According to SkyQuest, the global handheld ultrasound devices market is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% in the forecasted period.

According to research analysis, North America is expected to become a dominant player in the 3D Ultrasound market from 2022 to 2030. SkyQuest has forecasted a CAGR of 5.2% for the region during the forecast period. The demand for 3D ultrasound in North America is being driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular diseases, as well as the growing awareness among patients and healthcare professionals about the benefits of this technology. In the United States, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) has made ultrasound screenings more accessible to women. Health insurance providers are required to cover mammograms and certain other cancer screenings, including ultrasound screenings for women with dense breast tissue. Furthermore, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funds research and development in ultrasound technology, which helps to advance the field and improve patient care.

Obstetrics and Gynecology Segment to Exhibit Strong Growth due to High Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders

According to recent research by SkyQuest, the Obstetrics and Gynecology Component segment has emerged as the leading method in the 3D Ultrasound market, and it is expected to maintain its dominant position from 2022 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the high prevalence of gynecological disorders and the increasing number of pregnancies worldwide. Furthermore, the adoption of 3D ultrasound technology in fetal imaging and diagnosis is anticipated to further bolster the expansion of the OB/GYN application segment. SkyQuest's projections suggest that the obstetrics/gynecology segment will experience a CAGR of 7.2% between 2021 and 2028. In addition, various government initiatives in developing countries to improve maternal and child healthcare are expected to increase the demand for 3D ultrasound in obstetrics/gynecology. For instance, the Indian government launched the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana in 2020, a maternity benefit program aimed at providing financial assistance to pregnant and lactating women to ensure adequate nutrition and healthcare during pregnancy and lactation. This initiative is likely to drive the adoption of 3D ultrasound technology in obstetrics/gynecology in India.

SkyQuest's latest research findings suggest that the Asia Pacific region is a major player in the 3D Ultrasound market and is expected to maintain its dominant position through 2030. The research firm projects that the 3D ultrasound market in the region will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% from 2020 to 2027, with China and India being the primary contributors to the growth. The region's growth is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing healthcare expenditure, and rising awareness about the advantages of early disease diagnosis.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the 3D Ultrasound market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments, and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in 3D Ultrasound Market

Engineers at MIT are developing a new ultrasound technology that aims to make ultrasound imaging more accessible and portable. Unlike traditional bulky equipment typically found only in medical centers, this new technology is a small sticker that can be applied to the skin. The sticker is roughly the size of a stamp and can provide ultrasound imaging of internal organs for up to 48 hours. This innovative approach makes ultrasound imaging much more convenient and eliminates needing a technician to hold a probe in place for extended periods.

Royal Philips, a prominent health technology industry player, unveiled a new portable ultrasound solution, called the Compact 5000 Series during the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting held in Chicago, USA from November 27 to December 1. This advanced product aims to extend the high-level diagnostic quality that premium cart-based ultrasound systems offer to a broader range of patients. The Compact 5000 series has been designed to provide portability and flexibility while ensuring that image quality and performance are not compromised. Ultimately, this innovation aims to enable more patients to receive first-time-right ultrasound exams.

