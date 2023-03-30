At a CAGR of 27.7% The Worldwide Anti-Drone Market Predicted to Gain US $3.8 Bn by 2027.

Chicago, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anti-Drone Market by Technology (Electronic, Laser, and Kinetic Systems), Application (Detection, Detection and Disruption), Vertical (Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Commercial), Platform Type and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", The anti-drone market size is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2027; growing at a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period.

The key factors fueling the growth of this market include rising incidence of security breaches, growing use of drones to counter terrorism and prevent illicit activities, and increased adoption of counter drones for remote sensing.

Anti-drone Market Dynamics

Opportunity: Increasing private investments in drone industry

The rise in the use of drones is expected to offer growth opportunities for various stakeholders of the anti-drone ecosystem, such as anti-drone software providers, anti-drone manufacturers, anti-drone service providers, and anti-drone infrastructure providers.

The drone market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to the considerable investments in drone technologies across the globe. Currently, drones are equipped with high-end technologies, advanced components, engineered lightweight materials, software, and hardware, which have low payload capacity, inaccurate navigation, and endurance. Therefore, drone software companies are focusing on developing cost-effective technologies enabling drones to navigate accurately. The drone industry has been witnessing significant investments from private companies, venture capitalists, and financial institutions over the past few years. According to an article published by Droneii.com, the industry witnessed an investment of USD 7 billion in 2021, a significant rise compared with USD 2.4 billion in 2020. The investment share of venture capitalists accounted for USD 4 billion in 2021. Several startups, such as DroneBase and Measure, have received funding from venture capitalists to adopt a complete drone software platform.

Challenge: Development of effective anti-drone systems and components for detection applications

Developing and integrating an effective anti-drone system for detection and interdiction applications has been challenging for manufacturers and integrators. Every detection system has some drawbacks.

Electromagnetic interference can degrade the detection capabilities of RF sensors. In urban environments, there are many potential sources of such interference, including communication antennae, two-way radios, telemetry systems, and even power lines and LED lights. Camera systems might interpret a drone as a bird or an airplane and struggle in harsh weather conditions with low visibility. Radar systems may struggle to pick out small drones and UAS flying very close to the ground. Specific RF sensors, including some systems marketed as “passive,” may likewise emit RF signals that could interfere with other communications, making them potentially dangerous to deploy in some environments.

Key Players:

SRC, Inc. (US) (formerly known as Syracuse Research Corporation) is a privately held not-for-profit research and development company offering solutions for defense, environmental, and intelligence applications. The company serves the US military with advanced radio frequency (RF) system simulation, development, and analysis—applying engineering principles in unique ways that result in award-winning systems. It develops advanced radar, electronic warfare, and communications systems for land, sea, air, and space applications and conducts intelligence consulting and engineering, environmental chemistry, toxicology, and risk assessment. The company provides manufacturing and lifecycle support for electronics systems, including counter-fire radars, air-surveillance radars, and counter-IED and ground surveillance radars. Some of its notable programs are Silent Archer Counter UAS Technology, Counter RCIED Electronic Warfare (CREW) Duke System, and LCMR counterfire Radars (AN/TPQ-49 and 50).

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US) was founded in 1922, and Raytheon Technologies was formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation’s aerospace business. Raytheon Technologies Corporation (Raytheon Technologies) is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, US. Raytheon Technologies is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. The newly formed company operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Intelligence & Space, and Missiles & Defense. The Missiles & Defence segment offers end-to-end solutions to detect, track, and engage threats. The company offers anti-drone solutions through this segment. It provides different anti-drone solutions such as radars, lasers, and EO/IR sensors under the Missiles & Defense segment. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment manufactures and sells aero structures, avionics systems, mechanical systems, mission systems, and power controls. The Pratt & Whitney segment designs and manufactures aircraft engines and auxiliary power systems for commercial, military, and business aircraft. The Intelligence & Space segment develops sensors and cyber and software solutions and offers end-to-end solutions to detect, track, and engage threats.

Recent Developments in Anti-drone Market

In February 2022, SRC, Inc. has been awarded a contract by the Artillery Systems Delivery Team of the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) to provide in-service support services for the AN/TPQ-49 Lightweight Counter-Mortar Radar (LCMR). Under this contract, SRC, Inc. will provide technical knowledge, specialized testing, and equipment to support and maintain the MOD’s existing radars.

In March 2022, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies business, has demonstrated that its High Energy Laser Weapon System (HELWS) can pair with the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) to stop unmanned aircraft threats. During the live-fire exercise, the HELWS received cues from the NASAMS Fire Distribution Center and used automated target cueing and a full spectrum of electro-optical/infrared sensors to track, identify, and quickly take down drones at tactically relevant distances. The HELWS took down nine Group 1 and Group 2 drones over the White Sands Missile Range.

In 2021, Lockheed Martin Corporation launched a product – MORFIUS, is designed to be tube-launched from an air, ground, or on-the-move vehicle platform, supporting a layered defense approach as a force multiplier in the integrated air and missile defense mission area. When threats like drone swarms evolve at the speed of commercial development, defensive technologies that combat these challenges must evolve even more quickly. That is why Lockheed Martin has worked across multiple services to rapidly develop and prove a key Counter-Unmanned Aerial System defensive capability: MORFIUS – a reusable, high-power microwave-based interceptor for C-UAS and C-swarm scenarios.

In June 2022, Leonardo has launched its Tactical Multi-mission Radar C-band AESA radar, designed to detect, classify, and track small and high maneuvering targets. TMMR is a small target detection and tracking radar equipped to perform challenging missions such as counter-UAS and counter-rocket, artillery, and mortar. Typical applications of Tactical Multi-mission Radar C-band AESA radar include C-UAS Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems; V-SHORAD Very Short Range Air Defence; C-RAM Counter-Rocket Artillery Mortar; Airport/Critical Infrastructure Surveillance; Air Surveillance Gap Filler; Vehicles Protection; and Battlefield Protection.

In October 2021, Thales unveiled the Ground Observer 20 Multi-Mission Radar, ultimate in early UAV detection and ground surveillance with the unique simultaneous ground and low-level air surveillance, providing exceptional early UAV detection, in particular of micro-drones.

