Atlas Global Brands to Participate in Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CHATHAM, ONTARIO and TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Global Brands Inc. (“Atlas Global” or the “Company”) (CSE: ATL), a cannabis company with expertise across the value chain, is pleased to announce its participation in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. CEO, Bernie Yeung and CFO, Jason Cervi will be in attendance at the event taking place on April 11-12, 2023, in Miami.



Mr. Yeung, an accomplished sales and marketing executive with almost 20 years of experience in the cannabis, alcohol and regulated consumer packaged goods industries, will present live at the Benzinga Conference on April 12, 2023, at 11:40 AM EST on the brand stage, as part of the Fireside chat discussion entitled The Future of Cannabis: Integrating the Global Value Chain. The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is the premier gathering for investors and entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry, bringing together hundreds of cannabis traders, investors, entrepreneurs, and influencers to discuss the evolving industry's present and future landscape. In addition, attendees will enjoy exclusive access to curated networking and private deal flow and hear from executives of top-performing cannabis companies, leading the way in growth and innovation.

To register and learn more about the Benzinga Conference visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis-conference/

Investors and interested parties can arrange in-person, one-on-one meetings with management, for updates on the Company’s key milestones and upcoming catalysts contact us directly at: invest@atlasglobalbrands.com

About Atlas Global

Atlas Global is a global cannabis company operating in Canada and Israel with expertise across the cannabis value chain, including; cultivation, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and pharmacy. Atlas currently distributes to eight countries: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Israel, Norway, Spain, and the United Kingdom. In addition to a differentiated product mix, Atlas operates two licensed cannabis facilities – one with EU-GMP– along with three medical pharmacies in Israel. In addition, as previously announced on February 7, 2023, and February 27, 2023, the Company has entered into definitive agreements (together, the “Definitive Agreements”) to acquire one Trading House and majority interests in two additional purpose-built cannabis pharmacies in Israel, and an additional licensed cannabis facility in Canada with GACP and CUMCS certifications. Learn more by visiting: www.atlasglobalbrands.com

Contacts

Bernie Yeung

Chief Executive Officer

1-844-415-6961

invest@atlasglobalbrands.com

Alyssa Barry

Media and Investor Relations

1-833-947-5227

invest@atlasglobalbrands.com