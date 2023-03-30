Orthopedic Implants Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Incidences of Osteoarthritis and Other Degenerative Diseases Boosts Demand

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthopedic Implants Market By Product Type, By Biomaterial, By Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global orthopedic implants market was valued at $47,190.57 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach $73,326.75 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032.



The major factors driving the growth of the orthopedic implants market are increase in incidences of osteoarthritis and other degenerative diseases, technological advancements that allow more effective and long-lasting implants and rise in geriatric population. In addition, a rise in the number of sports-related injuries is also expected to drive the growth of the market.



For instance, according to report published by the National Safety Council of the U.S. 2022 stated that in 2021, 20% rise in sports and recreational injuries was observed as compared to 2020, thus a rise in number of sport related injuries is expected to drive the growth of the market. Further, geriatric population is prone to develop and diagnose orthopedic diseases such as arthritis, dislocation of bones and fractures, thus rise in geriatric population is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.



For instance, according to an article published by American Geriatric Society 2021 stated that 60 million people in the U.S. are aged 65 years or above and 80% of these population suffer from musculoskeletal conditions, thus rise in geriatric population drives the growth of orthopedic implant market. In addition, the rise in technological innovations in orthopedic implants, rise in adoption of orthopedic implants and improvement of healthcare infrastructure in the emerging countries, further supplement the growth of orthopedic implant market.



However, the high cost associated with procedures involving orthopedic implants treatment is the factor which hampers the growth of orthopedic implants market. In addition, stringent government policies regarding implants and their procedures are also expected to restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rise in demand for orthopedic implants and rise in technological advancements are the factors which offer lucrative opportunities to the key players of orthopedic implants market. The global orthopedic implants market is segmented into product, type, biomaterial, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into reconstructive joint replacements, spinal implants, dental implants, trauma, orthobiologics, and others. The reconstructive joint replacements segment is segmented into knee replacement implants, hip replacement implants, and extremities that include upper extremity reconstruction and lower extremity reconstruction.



In addition, spinal implants segment is further divided into spinal fusion implants, vertebral compression fracture (VCF) devices, and motion preservation devices/non-fusion devices. Furthermore, dental implants are again classified into root form dental implants and plate form dental implants. Moreover, orthobiologics is further segmented into demineralized bone matrix (DBM), allograft, bone morphogenetic protein (BMP), viscosupplementation products, synthetic bone substitutes, and others.



Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Reconstructive Joint Replacements

Knee Replacement Implants

Hip Replacement Implants

Extremities

Spinal Implants

Spinal fusion implants

Invasive Spinal bone stimulators

Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Devices

Motion Preservation Devices/Non-Fusion Devices

Dental Implants

Root Form Dental Implants

Plate Form Dental Implants

Trauma

Orthobiologics

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)

Allograft

Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP)

Viscosupplementation Products

Synthetic Bone Substitutes

By Biomaterial

Metallic Biomaterials

Stainless steel

Titanium Alloy

Cobalt Alloy

Ceramic Biomaterials

Polymeric Biomaterials

By Type

Wrist and Shoulder

Dental

Spine

Ankle

Knee

Hip

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Arthrex, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Smith & Nephew plc

NuVasive Inc.

CONMED Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker Corporation

Colfax Corporation (DJO GLOBAL LLC)

Key Market Insights

Based on product, the reconstructive joint replacements held the largest share in the global market in 2022.

Based on type, the knee segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By biomaterial, the metallic biomaterial dominated the global market in 2022 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2022. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

