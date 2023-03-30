Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market size to hit USD 29.8 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.5 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Healthcare business-consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market ”, which is a combination of primary data and secondary data. The total market opportunity for Bleeding Disorders Treatment was USD 15.5 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at 8.5 percent CAGR through the forecast period by reaching USD 29.8 Bn by 2029.



Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 15.5 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 29.8 Bn. CAGR 8.5 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 285 No. of Tables 119 No. of Charts and Figures 111 Segment Covered Drug Type, Disease Type and End User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market report includes development trends, a competitive landscape, regional insights and an industry overview. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market dynamics including growth drivers, investment opportunities, upcoming challenges and major restraints in each region. For easy understanding, the research was conducted by dividing the Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market into four major segments, which were further divided into various sub-segments. For the competitive landscape, the report includes key players with their Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market share based on production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other major factors.

The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global and regional Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market size. To collect the data, primary and secondary research methods were employed and data was collected through both methods were combined to make the report authentic. In primary research, interviews were conducted with selected respondents to validate the data gathered through exhaustive research. The secondary research includes the data collected from selected sources such as official databases of various organizations and governmen t sites, industry journals, white papers, annual reports and suppliers in the Bleeding Disorders Treatment industry along with free and paid databases. SWOT analysis was employed to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market while PESTLE was used to understand the potential impact of the micro-economic and macro-economic factors affecting the Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market.

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Overview

The disruption in the body’s natural blood clotting process is called a bleeding disorder. The majority of bleeding disorders are inherited while some also take place because of drug interactions, low red blood cell counts, liver conditions and vitamin K deficiencies.

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Dynamics

The increasing incidence of anemia, liver illnesses and other blood coagulation problems are resulting in the rising need for treating bleeding disorders, which driving the Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market growth. The increasing research and development projects for the treatment of blood disorders are expected to create various growth opportunities for the Bleeding Disorders Treatment industry. The increasing funds by the governments to increase the adoption of bleeding disorders treatments is also majorly contributing to the Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market growth. The advancements in the healthcare infrastructure and the rising healthcare expenditure are the factors positively affecting the Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market. The inadequate reimbursement policies and medication costs are the factors that are expected to hinder the market growth.

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Regional Insights

The Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in the North America region held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The major reason behind this growth of the regional market is the widespread use of prophylaxis treatment, particularly in countries such as Canada and the United States.

The Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. This growth of the regional market is due to the rising expenditure for the improvement of healthcare infrastructure.

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Segmentation

By Drug Type

Plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrates

Recombinant coagulation factor concentrates

Desmopressin

Antifibrinolytics

Fibrin sealants

Others

Based on Drug Type, the Plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrates segment and the Recombinant coagulation factor concentrates segment are expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This growth of the segments is attributed to the increasing R&D activities and focus of pharmaceutical companies on recombinant products.

By Disease Type

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Von willebrand disease

Liver disease

Others



Based on Disease Type, the Hemophilia A segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising number of patients suffering from hemophilia A and increasing R&D investments for hemophilia product.

By End User

Hospitals

Academic and research institutes

Clinics



Based on End-User, the Hospitals segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the significance of providing quality treatment plans and their increased efficiency.

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Key Competitors include:

Biogen Inc. (US)

CSL Behring (US)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Baxter International Inc. (US)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (US)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

Amgen, Inc. (US)

Janssen Global Services, LLC (US)

BDI Pharma (US)

Akorn Operating Company LLC (US)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)

AbbVie Inc. (US)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (US)

OASIS Medical (US)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Wellona Pharma (India)

Zydus Group (India)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC (India)

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Switzerland)

Alcon (Switzerland)

Octapharma AG (Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Grifols International SA (Spain)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Canada)

Théa Laboratories (France)

Sanofi (France)

Key questions answered in the Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market are:

What is Bleeding Disorders Treatment?

What are the global trends in the Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Bleeding Disorders Treatment?

What is the expected demand for different types of products in the Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market during the forecast period?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market?

What are the major challenges that the Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market could face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market?

