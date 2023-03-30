Gaming Laptop Market Size To Hit USD 21.35 Billion at a 11.3% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Gaming Laptop Market Research Report Information by End-Users, by Components – Forecast till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 21.35 billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 11.3% during the assessment timeframe.

Gaming Laptop Market Insights

Over the last few years, laptops have moved from merely ubiquitous tools for productivity to mainstream entertainment. These laptops perfectly meet the needs of mainstream gamers and enthusiasts. With significantly improved connectivity and gaming becoming mainstream, gaming laptops are witnessing huge global demand and sales. Nowadays, most gaming laptop brands use trusted online marketplaces to trade.

In 2023, gaming laptops are likely to see many innovative upgrades, including faster RAM and dedicated MUX switches with stellar single-core performance. Most leading manufacturers are expected to bring powerful and capable gaming laptops with balanced, value-for-money designs.

These advanced gaming laptops will stand out for their exceptional combination of high performance and affordable prices. These laptops will also feature high-refresh-rate screens, faster CPUs & GPUs, exceptional cooling, and a number of connectivity options. They will also be very well designed and packed in some of the most powerful hardware components.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5153

Key Players

Active gaming laptop market players include-

AsusTek Computer Inc. (Taiwan)

Dell Inc. (US), Acer Inc. (Taiwan)

ORIGIN PC (US), MSI (Taiwan)

EVGA Corporation (US)

AORUS (Taiwan)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US)

Clevo (Taiwan)

Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue Forecast in 2030 USD 21.35 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2019 Study Period 2020-2030 Key Market Opportunities The increased spending capability of the population and an increase in number of hardcore gamers. Key Market Drivers The growing demand for gaming laptops among youths and professional gamers.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) Gaming Laptop Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/gaming-laptop-market-5153



Industry Trends

The growing demand for great performance for gaming, designing, and content creation pushes the market growth. The increasing demand for powerful gaming laptops delivering the best performance is a key growth driver. With technological advances, gaming laptops have been witnessing significant evolutions in performance, resolutions, and response time.

Additionally, rapid advances in AI technology and virtual reality gaming accessories impacted the market growth positively. The growing demand for laptops delivering multiple benefits, such as faster transfer speeds and better video bandwidth management, escalates the market value.

Increasing adoption of these laptops among casual as well as professional gamers has fuelled the growth of the market. Furthermore, significant investments by manufacturers to bring more powerful gaming laptops with bold innovations, high-resolution displays, iconic design, and premium quality boost market revenues. The shift towards thinner and lighter laptops for better mobility attracts significant R&D investments.

Gaming Laptop Market Segmentation

The gaming laptop market is segmented into components, end-users, and regions. The component segment is sub-segmented into storage, RAM size, graphic cards, peripherals, display size, processors, and others. The end-user segment is sub-segmented into casual gamers, hardcore gamers, professional gamers, and others. By region, the gaming laptop market is segmented into the Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/5153

Regional Analysis

North America leads the global gaming laptop market, with a higher number of gamers across the region. Besides, the strong presence of gaming platform providers and professional gamers drives the demand for gaming laptops. The region witnesses increasing sales in the high-end gaming laptop segment.

Also, the rise of futuristic laptops with high gaming performance, larger display panels, and quick refresh rates influence market revenues. Increased government investments in cloud computing & related technologies and increasing penetration of connected technologies & high-speed Internet are some of the major trends in the market.

APAC is another rapidly growing market for gaming laptops. The region perceives a massive rise in professional gamers and gaming laptop sales. Moreover, factors such as the rising usage of gaming laptops and the burgeoning electronics industry in the region escalate the market value. The APAC gaming laptop market will demonstrate considerable revenue generation in the upcoming years.

Gaming Laptop Market Competitive Analysis

Fiercely competitive, the gaming laptop market appears fragmented, with many notable players forming a competitive landscape. Leading PC & laptop makers are increasingly developing new gaming laptops delivering multiple benefits, including faster transfer speeds & better video bandwidth management, and offering USB4 ports and the availability across key online and offline stores in their business proximity.

They also work on upgrading their best-selling gaming laptops with GTX graphics for demanding applications and gaming performance. They also ensure that gaming laptops deliver realistic graphics with incredibly fast performance and new cutting-edge features.

These players are increasingly focusing on product development and incorporating strategic initiatives, such as collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and product launches, to gain a larger competitive share. Gaming laptop manufacturers make substantial investments to drive R&D activities to develop and expand required technologies.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5153

For instance, on Mar.28, 2023, ASUS launched its new gaming laptops series in India. The new Zephyrus and Strix Scar series of gaming laptops include ASUS Zephyrus M16 & Duo 16 and ROG Strix Scar 16, 17, and 18. These gaming laptops come with upgraded specs & designs to improve gaming performance and everyday tasks. The Indian gaming laptops market is growing at a faster rate than the general consumer laptop division.

With its surging consumer and gaming laptop sales, India has become an important market for the company. ASUS India business reported a 31% growth in 2022 in an otherwise flat PC market globally. Over the years, Asus has strengthened its product portfolio across gaming laptops, creator & laptops with foldable displays, and consumer PCs.

Related Reports:

Substation Automation Market Research Report: by Component, Module, Communication Channel, Industry- Forecast till 2030

Fingerprint Sensor Market Research Report: By Type, Technology, Application, By Region - Forecast till 2027

MEMS and Sensors Market Research Report, Material, Type, Application - Forecast till 2030

Human Centric Lighting Market Research Report, By Component Type, By Applications - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.