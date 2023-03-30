Global Overview of the Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) Markets 2023

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Overview of the Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) Markets - 8th Edition - 2023 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Introducing the 8th edition of the report on the markets for Spray Polyurethane Foam and One Component Foam. This new edition examines the developments in the global market in recent years for both products.

It also explores the market trends driving production and demand. Data within this study have been generated through a lengthy programme of primary interviews conducted throughout the industry during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The study presents historical production and demand data from 2018-2021, along with the 2022 base year. Forecasts from 2023-2027 are also included.



The data is broken down as follows:



BY REGION:

Western Europe, Central Europe and Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa

Americas

Asia-Pacific

BY COUNTRY:

Data is provided for up to 47 individual countries.

BY PRODUCT TYPE:

SPF - production (tonnes) and demand (tonnes)

OCF - production (cans, tonnes) and demand (cans)

BY RAW MATERIAL:

PMDI

Polyols - Polyether, Polyester

Other Materials

BY MATERIAL TYPE (SPF):

Closed-cell and open-cell production volume split, with related raw material consumption for country markets in each region (tonnes)

All data in this report, plus additional historical trends and forecasts, are also available in the analyst's unique online database, free of charge, for 365 days when the complete report is purchased.

Executive Summary:





This new study updates and expands the information included in our previous report, published in 2021. Data within this study have been generated through a lengthy programme of primary interviews conducted throughout the industry during the fourth quarter of 2022.

This report contains data on the production and demand for both SPF (in tonnes) and OCF (in tonnes and number of cans equivalent) in 2022 and forecasts to 2027, split by major geographic region and country. In addition, the SPF closed-cell and open-cell production volume split, with related raw material consumption for country markets in each region, is provided for 2022.

The report follows the outline below:

Introduction

Executive Summary

SPF and OCF Technical Background

Raw Material Technical Background

Review of Global SPF Supply and Estimated Demand

Review of Global OCF Supply and Estimated Demand

Profiles of Major SPF and OCF Manufacturers

All data in this report, plus additional historical trends and forecasts, are also available in the publisher's unique online database, free of charge, for 365 days when the complete report is purchased.

Spray polyurethane foam (SPF) is a versatile building material that can be applied to a range of surfaces and irregular shapes in situ to provide thermal and acoustic insulation. Global SPF production grew by 0.4% in 2022 to reach 756,000 tonnes. This modest growth was mainly due to the significant decline in production in China, caused by the country's ongoing pandemic restrictions and zero-COVID policy, which impacted the construction projects in the country. There were also contractions in other key markets, such as Poland, Russia and Spain, which contributed to this.

The US remains, by far, the largest SPF manufacturer in the world, with China in second place. There is, however, a stark contrast between the performance of the SPF market in the two countries, with strong growth in the US, driven by the ongoing demand for efficient insulation, and stagnation in China, caused by a slowdown of the economy and construction sector due to the resurgence of COVID, as well as stricter fire regulations. In the past five years, China's share of global production has halved, whereas the US's has increased steadily.

Western Europe continues to possess the largest SPF production in EMEA. In recent times, growth in Western Europe has been slower than Central and Eastern Europe due to the region's maturity and saturation. However, political instability in Turkey from 2018 and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict have caused Central and Eastern Europe's markets to suffer.

The Middle East's production has developed rapidly in recent years, owing to the performances of both Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Saudi Arabia has one of the fastest-growing construction industries in the world due to its array of mega projects, which has resulted in strong growth for the SPF market, and this is anticipated to continue over the forecast period. Africa has shown steady growth, with most production coming from North Africa.

Global SPF demand increased by 0.4% in 2022, following an increase of 6.2% in 2021 as the market began to recover from the pandemic. As with SPF production, the US and China have the largest demand. China's demand has been declining every year and this is anticipated to persist over the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:





1. SPF/OCF Introduction

2. SPF/OCF Executive Summary

3. SPF/OCF Technical Background

4 SPF/OCF Raw Materials

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 SPF Production and Raw Material Consumption

4.3.1 OCF Production and Raw Material Consumption

5. SPF Global Supply & Demand

5.1 Global Trends and Issues in the SPF Industry

5.2.Trends and Issues in the SPF Industry, Americas

5.3.Trends and Issues in the SPF Industry, APAC

5.4 Major Global Producers of SPF

6. OCF Global Supply & Demand

6.1 Trends and Issues in the OCF Industry, Global

6.2 Trends and Issues in the OCF Industry, Americas

6.3 Trends and Issues in the OCF Industry, APAC

6.4 Major Global Producers of OCF

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Achilles Corporation

Akkim Construction Chemicals

Arkema

Basf Polyurethane Foam Enterprises LLC

Carlisle Polyurethane Systems

Covestro

Dow Chemical

Grupo Plasfi Sl

Henkel

Huntsman Building Solutions

Huntsman Corporation

Jihua Chemical Ltd.

Nestaan

North Carolina Foam Industries

Polypag

Selena Group

Shanghai Fengjing Building Material Ltd.

Shanghai Haohai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Soudal Nv

Synthesia Technology

Wolf Group - Krimelte

