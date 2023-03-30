Lipid Panel Testing Market to Grasp Outstanding Growth of USD 15,958.03 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Key Drivers and Revenue Forecast

CHICAGO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research titled “ Lipid Panel Testing Market ” guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The steadfast Lipid Panel Testing market report makes available the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the market. This market document also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Further, the Lipid Panel Testing market research report also reviews key players, major collaborations, mergers & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies.



Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global lipid panel testing market is expected to reach the value of USD 15,958.03 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

A lipid panel is a common blood test healthcare providers use to monitor and screen for cardiovascular disease risk. The panel includes three cholesterol measurements as well as a triglyceride measurement.

Healthcare providers use lipid panels to assess someone's cardiovascular health by analyzing cholesterol in their blood and to help diagnose other health conditions. The lipid panel assesses the presence of specific fat molecules known as lipids in the blood. It measures multiple substances as a panel test, including several cholesterol-containing molecules. The lipid panel assesses the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart disease, heart attack, and stroke in children and adults.

The Lipid Panel Testing Market is expected to grow in the forecast year due to the rise in market players and the availability of advanced services. Along with this, manufacturers are engaged in the developmental activity for launching novel services and efficient and accurate lipid panel tests in the market. The increasing development in advanced healthcare techniques is further boosting market growth. However, difficulties such as the stringent regulations for the production and commercialization of lipid panel testing products might hamper the growth of the global lipid panel testing market in the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

In October 2022, Eurofins Scientific, announced the commencement of the largest European biomonitoring projects for PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl) in blood Antwrep which is commissioned by the Agency for Care and Health of the Flemish Government. This product launch has helped the company in its product portfolio expansion.

In December 2022, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, announced that it had begun the operations at a new, larger anatomic pathology and histology laboratory in Los Angeles. This new operations helped the company in expanding the company’s global central laboratory capabilities.

Some of the Major Players Operating in the Lipid Panel Testing Market are:

Nova Biomedical,

Spark Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.,

Everlywell, Inc.,

HORIBA Medical,

Abbott,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

SD Biosensor, INC.,

Elitech Group,

Randox Laboratories Ltd.,

Diatron,

Siemens Healthcare GmbH,

Sinocare,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation,

ARUP Laboratories,

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings,

EKF Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher), and

Sekisui Diagnostics (A Part of SEKISUI Chemical Co. Ltd.), among others

Opportunity:

Growth in Technological Advancements

Technological developments in lipid panel testing result in additional accuracy, high sensitivity, higher success rate, and newer materials, depending on their use in different lipid panel testing. The commercializing of advanced technology-based lipid panel testing devices and products used for diagnostics and testing procedures has increased consumer demand, which propels the market's demand.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

A lipid panel is a common blood test used by healthcare providers to monitor and screen the risk of cardiovascular disease and other chronic diseases. The panel includes three measurements of cholesterol and a measurement of triglycerides. While providers & healthcare professionals mostly use lipid panels for screening or monitoring cholesterol levels. Providers sometimes use them as part of the diagnostic process for certain health conditions that can affect your lipid levels, including pancreatitis, chronic kidney disease, and hypothyroidism.

Market Segments Covered in Lipid Panel Testing Market:

Product & Services

Devices

Kits

Services

Prescription Mode

Prescription-Based Testing

Otc-Based Testing

Application

Hypertriglyceridemia

Familial hypercholesterolemia

Hypo lipoproteinamia

Tangier disease

End User

Hospital

Specialty clinics and physician offices

Pathology laboratories

Diagnostic clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Reference laboratories

Academic and research institutes

Distribution Channel

Direct tender

Retail pharmacy

Online sales

Lipid Panel Testing Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The Global Lipid Panel Testing Market is categorized into five notable segments: products and services, prescription mode, application, end user, and distribution channel.

The countries covered in this Lipid Panel Testing Market Report U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America is dominating due to the presence of key market players in the largest consumer market with high GDP. The U.S. is expected to grow due to rise in technological advancement in the lipid panel testing market.

Core Objective of Lipid Panel Testing Market:

Every firm in the Lipid Panel Testing Industry has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

Size of the Lipid Panel Testing Market and growth rate factors.

Important changes in the future Lipid Panel Testing Market.

Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

Scope and product outlook of Lipid Panel Testing Market.

Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

Tough Challenges and risk faced in the Market.

Global Lipid Panel Testing top manufacturers' profile and sales statistics.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Industrial Insights Global Lipid Panel Testing Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Lipid Panel Testing Market, By Product &Services Global Lipid Panel Testing Market, By Prescription Mode Global Lipid Panel Testing Market, By Application Global Lipid Panel Testing Market, By End User Global Lipid Panel Testing Market, By Distribution Channel Global Lipid Panel Testing Market, By Region Global Lipid Panel Testing Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

