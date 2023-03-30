ATCA CPU Blades Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $1.25 Billion by 2032 at a 9.68% CAGR

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ATCA CPU Blades Market by Type (Integrated Platforms, Packet Processing, Compute Modules, Switch and Controls, Chassis and Hub Systems), Application (Communications, Network Infrastructure, Transportation, Military, Industrial, Medical), and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ATCA CPU blades market size reached US$ 719 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach US$ 1,252 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.68% during 2022-2028.

The rapidly expanding telecommunications industry, the increasing mobile traffic, and along with the rising adoption of cloud-based services represent some of the key factors driving the market.



These devices encompass annual maintenance contract (AMC) carriers, switches and processors as standard components that offer high-performance, reliability, manageability, and serviceability features at cost-effective prices. Apart from this, they allow entry with low barriers, increase density and provide flexible I/O and storage options. Based on these properties, ATCA CPU blades find extensive applications in semiconductor solutions and network security operations.



ATCA CPU Blades Market Trends:



The rapid growth in the telecommunications industry and the increasing mobile traffic has facilitated the demand for ATCA CPU blades across various small and medium-sized enterprise (SMEs) and data centers. This represent one of the primary factors driving the market growth. Such solutions optimize spectrum utilization and networks, minimize capital expenditure through employing voice-over long-term evolution (VOLTE) and provide a synchronized data-rich mobile application to customers. In line with this, the rising data consumption, the escalating uptake of machine-to-machine (M2M) modules, along with the increasing need for wireless data are driving the market growth.

Additionally, the extensive utilization of ATCA CPU blades in the military and aerospace industries, due to their higher performance per watt, computer graphics reliability and enhanced focus on the new network-centric war-fare approach instead of compartmentalized machines, is supporting the market growth.

Moreover, the large-scale integration of data analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT), long-term evolution (LTE), big data and cloud computing and the advent of advanced ATCA CPU services are favoring the market growth. Other factors, such as widespread utilization of multiple consumer electronic devices, including mobiles, ongoing development of communication infrastructures and major mergers and acquisitions (M&A) amongst key players, are positively impacting the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global ATCA CPU blades market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on type and application.



Type Insights:



Integrated Platforms

Packet Processing

Compute Modules

Switch and Controls

Chassis and Hub Systems

The report has also provided a detailed breakup and analysis of ATCA CPU blades market based on the type. This includes integrated platforms, packet processing, compute modules, switch and controls, and chassis and hub systems. According to the report, packet processing represented the largest segment.



Application Insights:

Communications

Network Infrastructure

Transportation

Military

Industrial

Medical

A detailed breakup and analysis of the ATCA CPU blades market based on the application has also been provided in the report. This includes communications, network infrastructure, transportation, military, industrial, and medical. According to the report, communications accounted for the largest market share.



Regional Insights:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

