Data Pipeline Tools Market size expected to hit USD 25.65 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 19.9 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Information Technology & Telecommunication research and business-consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Data Pipeline Tools Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Data Pipeline Tools Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 7.2 Bn in 2022 to USD 25.65 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 19.9 percent.



Data Pipeline Tools Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 7.2 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 25.65 Bn. CAGR 19.9 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Component, Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application and Industry Vertical Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The Data Pipeline Tools Market report provides analysis through segments along with their multiple sub-segments. The Data Pipeline Tools Market report provides a detailed analysis of data regarding growth hubs, restraints, opportunities and regional insights in major geographic regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East and Africa and Europe. The report involves recent developments , mergers and acquisitions and investment in research development by major key companies to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Primary and secondary research methods were used to collect data. Primary data were gathered from interviews with market leaders and opinions from senior business owners and research analysts. Whereas, paid databases, public records and annual reports were referred for the collection of secondary data. Collected data later analysed by tools such as SWOT, PESTLE and PORTER’s five force model.

Data Pipeline Tools Market Overview

Data Pipeline Tools reduce the manual process and move data smoothly. Data Pipeline Tools collect data from sources such as existing data tables, CRM systems and cloud-based tools to transfer it from one location to another without storing it. The growing use of machine learning, big data analytics and Salesforce is expected to drive the Data Pipeline Tools Market.

Data Pipeline Tools Market Dynamics

Businesses that require data for their operations and to make strategies accordingly are expected to drive the Data Pipeline Tools Market. The end-user segments of the Data Pipeline Tools Market include real-time analytics, sales and marketing, data migration and management and customer relationship management. The problems associated with data such as data latency and data corruption are expected to be eliminated by the use of Data Pipeline Tools. The lack of skilled personnel in this field is expected to hinder the growth of the Data Pipeline Tools Market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the restraints of the Data Pipeline Tools Market.

Data Pipeline Tools Market Regional Insights

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the Data Pipeline Tools Market during the forecast period. Global data-driven companies such as Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Oracle and others located in North America drive the demand for North America Data Pipeline Tools Market.

The growing IT infrastructure industry in developing economies such as China and India are expected to drive the Asia Pacific Data Pipeline Tools Market. Major service providers have been focusing on investment in this geographic region to hold the largest share of the Data Pipeline Tools Market during the forecast period.

Data Pipeline Tools Market Segmentation

By Component:

Tools

Service

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Application:

Real-time Analytics

Sales and Marketing Data

Predictive Maintenance

Customer Experience Management

Data Migration

Data Traffic Management

Customer Relationship Management

Other Applications

Data traffic management and customer relationship management segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Data Management Tools Market during the forecast period. Major IT companies such as IBM, Google, AWS and others are investing in research and development and forming partnerships with companies to create data pipelines software.

By Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Government and Defense

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Energy and Utilities

Telecom

IT and ITeS

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Other

The healthcare and life sciences segment is expected to grow at a significant rate throughout the forecast period. The data in healthcare demands Data Pipeline Tools to enhance their services through data-driven strategies to automate clinical operations and provide accurate diagnoses and prognoses. The segment growth is supported by increased healthcare expenditure by governments and the adoption of technologies.

Data Pipeline Tools Market Key Competitors include:

Google (US)

IBM (US)

AWS (US)

Oracle (US)

Microsoft (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Actian (US)

Software AG (Germany)

Denodo Technologies (US)

Snowflake (US)

Tibco (US)

Adeptia (US)

SnapLogic (US)

K2View (US)

Precisely (US)

TapClicks (US)

Talend (US)

Rivery.io (US)

Alteryx (US)

Informatica (US)

Qlik (US)

Hitachi Vantara (US)

Hevodata (US), Gathr (US)

Confluent (US)

Estuary Flow (US)



Key questions answered in the Data Pipeline Tools Market are:

What are Data Pipeline Tools Market?

What was the Data Pipeline Tools Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Data Pipeline Tools Market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Data Pipeline Tools Market?

What are the major restraints for the Data Pipeline Tools Market?

Which segment dominated the Data Pipeline Tools Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Data Pipeline Tools Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Data Pipeline Tools Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Data Pipeline Tools Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Data Pipeline Tools Market?

Which region dominates the largest market share in Data Pipeline Tools Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Deployment Mode, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

