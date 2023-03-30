“Embracing Equity”: Finimpact’s Women’s Empowerment Business Grant Program is Still Open to Applicants Offering up to $10,000 in Funding

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finimpact.com, a leading financial services provider, announced on March 8th, the launch of its new “Embracing Equity”, Women’s Empowerment Business Grant. The still-open-for-applicant grant program aims to provide much-needed financial support to women-owned small businesses, helping to level the playing field and promote economic justice. Finimpact is offering up to $17,500 in funding to selected recipients, empowering women to grow their businesses and create lasting change in their communities.

The grant is open to women-owned businesses across various industries and sectors and the program’s intention is to advance solutions for economic fairness for women. By offering financial support Finimpact aims to create a more equitable business landscape and foster long-term success for women entrepreneurs.

Since the launch of the grants on International Women's Day (8/3/2023) there have been 1,539 applicants with the top 3 applicants receiving almost 135,000 public votes between them. The public is asked to vote by each applicant via their social media accounts with the top three “most voted for” initiatives receiving up to $10,000. The application process is open until 30/4/2023 and the forms can be found here: “Embracing Equity” Finimpact Women’s Empowerment Business Grant



To qualify for the “Embracing Equity” grant program, applicants must be women who own at least 51% of their business, which must be based in the United States. The business must also demonstrate a commitment to promoting women’s economic empowerment and justice, and show a clear need for financial support to grow and succeed. Grant recipients will be selected by a panel of judges with an intimate knowledge of business, finance, and women’s empowerment ideologies.



On 30/4/2023, the grant application and voting period concludes with no more applications accepted. The panel of judges will then select 10 finalists from the top 100 businesses that received the most votes. If chosen, the applicant will discuss with the panel their ideas and how the grant will be used. This will be the applicant's final opportunity to persuade the judges to grant their company a position in the top 3 winning applicants.

Besides the grant program, Finimpact provides a curated list of best small business loans for entrepreneurs to explore further funding options.



The “Embracing Equity” grant program builds on Finimpact’s long-standing commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs and advancing gender equity.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eae7df5b-00c6-4183-8d40-b2bbe1ebca0c