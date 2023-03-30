Xcitium Awarded AV-TEST Best Advanced Protection 2022 Award under Windows

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Xcitium , the cybersecurity industry's leading provider of state-of-the-art endpoint protection solutions, announced they were named winners in the IT Security test category of Best Advanced Protection for Corporate Users under Windows by the distinguished AV-TEST Institute.

The lab at AV-TEST has been a solid guarantor for the testing and certification of security solutions for consumer users and corporate users. In the extended examination, the solutions are tested not only in terms of their detection performance but are also subjected to a live test. In this, the products are required to fend off special attackers, from the area of ransomware, for example. The defense procedure is then analyzed step by step in the lab, and the special security performance is evaluated. “The results are evaluated and AV-TEST awards are issued based on the findings. Ensuring consumer users and corporate users that they are buying or already using a product with tested and award-winning security,” said Andreas Marx, CEO of AV-TEST.

“At Xcitium we are honored and inspired to be recognized by the AV-TEST Institute,” said Xcitium CEO Ken Levine. “This award showcases our dedication to the Cybersecurity Industry and our clients by ensuring we continue to provide affordable and accessible services that isolate cyber threats before they can damage company networks, devices or assets while minimizing the economic and operational costs of cyber attacks.”

“The name Xcitium may be new, but the good performance of the former Comodo solution remains the same. That is why the team at AV-TEST is especially happy to present the award in this new category for Best Advanced Protection 2022 under Windows to Xcitium,” said Marx.

Xcitium is first-to-market with its patented Kernel-level API Virtualization for its ZeroDwell Containment technology to isolate and remove threats before they can cause any damage to endpoints. This zero-trust approach protects endpoints proactively while setting the groundwork for M/XDR as a critical next step for offensively protecting, monitoring, and securing enterprises. With more than 450,000 unknown threats and files released daily, this ability to eliminate dwell time and give security professionals the time needed to understand potential risks is invaluable.

About Xcitium

Xcitium , formerly known as Comodo Security Solutions, is used by more than 5,000 organizational customers & partners around the globe. Xcitium was founded with one simple goal – to put an end to cyber breaches. Its patented ZeroDwell l technology uses Kernel-level API Virtualization to isolate and remove threats like zero-day malware & ransomware before they cause any damage to any endpoints. ZeroDwell l is the cornerstone of Xcitium's endpoint suite, which includes preemptive endpoint containment, endpoint detection & response (EDR), and managed detection & response (MDR). Since its inception, Xcitium has a track record of zero breaches when fully configured. https://www.xcitium.com/