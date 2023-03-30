Enphase Energy Begins IQ Microinverter Production Shipments with Flex in Romania

FREMONT, Calif., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today the first shipments of Enphase® microinverters produced with global diversified manufacturer Flex in Timisoara, Romania. This production ramp represents a key milestone in the two companies’ 15-year partnership and builds on the manufacturing expansion plans announced in April 2022. With the Flex factory in Romania, Enphase will be able to increase global capacity and improve delivery times to its customers in Europe, addressing the region’s rapid growth and demand for residential solar.



Initial shipments from Flex’s Romania factory are the IQ7™ family of microinverters. Enphase recently announced the launch of its revolutionary IQ8™ Microinverters in France and the Netherlands after their launch in North America in 2021. Shipments of IQ8 Microinverters from Romania are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2023.

“The demand for solar and home energy management solutions in Europe and across the globe is expanding as the cost of grid power continues to increase,” said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy. “Adding manufacturing capacity through Flex in Romania will enable us to meet this growing global demand more quickly and efficiently, while improving the overall customer experience for our valued installer network and homeowners across Europe. I would like to thank Flex for being such a strong partner in our global manufacturing strategy and look forward to our continued partnership.”

“Today’s production milestone illustrates our close partnership with Enphase to accelerate the transition to a more electrified future,” said Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex. “Our expanded manufacturing agreement in Romania underscores our mutual commitment to investing in strategic in-region manufacturing to broaden access to clean energy in Europe and across the globe. We appreciate the continued trust Enphase has placed in Flex to advance their global manufacturing strategy and extend product availability to better serve their customers.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power — and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 58 million microinverters, and over 3.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to market demand and expected availability dates for Enphase products; expected performance and advantages of its technology and market trends; and ability to increase Enphase’s global capacity and improve delivery times. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. Enphase undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

