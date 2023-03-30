MMIT Announces Winners of Q4 2022 Patient Access Awards

Yardley, PA, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managed Markets Insight & Technology (MMIT), the leading provider of market access data, analytics and insights, has announced the winners of its quarterly Patient Access Awards, which honor pharmaceutical manufacturers committed to improving patient access to life-saving therapies.

“Bringing innovative drugs to market is just the first step of the equation,” said Diane Watson, CEO of MMIT, a Norstella company. “These companies are recognized not only for their products, but for their dedication to ensuring patient access despite all obstacles.”

The winners—one per therapeutic area—are determined by payer and physician stakeholders, who are surveyed as part of MMIT’s quarterly Oncology Index and Biologics and Injectables Index.

In this research, payer and physician stakeholders assess and rank the performance of manufacturers across a series of factors, including the manufacturer’s overall commitment to a disease, account representative support, patient and family support programs and resources, patient copay assistance, physician education and support, and HUB services.

“Congratulations to each of the winners, all of whom are dedicated making sure that life-saving drugs are available for the patients who need them,” said Watson. “We’re proud of your success and glad to have the opportunity to celebrate your achievements.”

The winners of the Q4 2022 Patient Access Awards are:

Oncology:

Biologics & Injectables:

See past winners and learn more about MMIT’s methodology on the Patient Access Awards site.

